PINDER: Danielle Smith’s Alberta referendum is a strategic masterstroke and Ottawa should be worried

The focus in Alberta, less so in the country, has been on the forthcoming referendum regarding independence. But Premier Smith recently called for a different referendum, one that follows the Alberta Next Review Panel. Led by Smith, it toured the province, eliciting views about the role of the province and how to strengthen autonomy within the federation. Eleven panellists were plucked from the UCP, business, academia, the judiciary (retired), and others from the community with experience regarding a range of social issues.At many levels, this is brilliant.It is highly comforting to witness strategic thinking at the highest levels of government. The Premier has somewhat preempted the independence referendum, at least for the moment. And she has muted criticism for not yet declaring a view on the independence question.The “sovereignty inside a united Canada” has limitations, although it seems to work for Quebec (also integral to the power structure as opposed to colonial status).Unlike the federal government, she has views from the ground up and has given a voice to a variety of people and interest groups. This provides well-earned authenticity as compared to the top-down federal government with the multiple agendas of our cagey Prime Minister Mark Carney..This process will also bring attention to other Canadians to the unfairness of the power structure in our country, as it is direct from citizens; the politicians are only facilitators. This again is a contrary approach to the federal government, which continues its determination to make Canada a global “climate crisis” leader with our minuscule level of emissions, and for which there was never a mandate provided by Canadians. We have never been asked for such an objective by the federal government; it was imposed with the superiority that is implicit in any top-down socialist approach to governance. The results of the referendum questions should be credible and informative.This process also provides leadership that has been lacking with respect to the sincere but scattered independence referendum, the subject of my previous column. It will require Albertans to think through important questions, while also possibly broadening the perspective of other Canadians who believe we live in a democracy.This well-timed referendum is probably planned, perhaps also resulting in a postponement of the bigger referendum question or at least providing a structure that is currently lacking..It will be interesting to see what suddenly loquacious former Alberta premier Jason Kenney finds wrong with this brilliant approach. Let's remember he also conducted a referendum, forced by public opinion and dissatisfaction with the equalization conduit sending billions of dollars eastward. It only receives ever more disdain and regulatory limitations from our masters in Ottawa and Quebec (otherwise known as the Laurentian Elite).The credibility of Kenney’s voice should also consider that, following his referendum (reluctantly called and pushed to the future), he ignored the outcome with no action. Why listen to him now?Also, contrast this with Premier Smith’s proactivity, recognizing and getting ahead of simmering issues, soliciting the views of Alberta citizens, educating Canadians, including Albertans, and sincerely seeking a potential solution. And if this process is not productive, she and others should be more inclined towards the broad question of independence as the only remaining solution.Again, it is heartwarming to see strong, thoughtful, reasonable, and strategic leadership comparable only to Peter Lougheed during the destructive National Energy Program of Trudeau père. .Our Prime Minister is intelligent and wears it on his sleeve, oozing self-confidence (some might prefer a harsher description), and with Bill C-5, now has almost unfettered power. God forbid a majority.But it may be that he has met his match as to how our country regains its self-respect and global reputation. This can only result from a smaller government, an improving balance sheet, and encouraging our most important industry — energy — with a welcoming regulatory regime. Instead, we have another regulatory layer for major projects, with an office, but ultimate authority vested with Carney, the climate crusader who does not believe in “market values, but human values” in his own words. We desperately need tone from the top that again makes Canada a country that respects “the magic of markets” and understands, respects, and attracts capital, not pretending government investment will “catalyze” private capital for a pipeline.This Alberta initiative could result in Canada resetting its journey within Canada, or more likely, eventually redefining its boundaries as it withdraws from the “socialist paradise” that is colonial hell for much of the country.Either way, Alberta and Premier Smith are now in the driver’s seat, poised to achieve much-needed self-determination.