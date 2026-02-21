Opinion

PINDER: Escaping Trudeau’s ‘lost decade’ — why Western self-determination is the only cure for Ottawa’s toxic elitism

From Mark Carney’s globalist agenda to the ‘climate crisis’ charade, the West is ready to choose dignity and prosperity over the growing mess of the Canadian state.
Danielle Smith squaring up against Mark Carney and Justin Trudeau.
Danielle Smith squaring up against Mark Carney and Justin Trudeau.WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Alberta
Saskatchewan
Pipelines
Lng
Mark Carney
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column
lost decade

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news