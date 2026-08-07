Opinion

PINDER: Freeland's attack on Trump exposes the Liberal double standard on bullies

As Canada faces high-stakes trade talks, Chrystia Freeland's remarks revive debate over the ‘Lost Decade,’ Western grievances, supply management, and Ottawa's use of power.
Chrystia Freeland
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Justin Trudeau
Chrystia Freeland
Oxford
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