PINDER: Freeland's attack on Trump exposes the Liberal double standard on bullies

And we thought Chrystia Freeland and her strut were finally gone. Ensconced at Oxford, this former Rhodes Scholar is now CEO of an Oxford trust fund. This follows her leading role in former prime minister Justin Trudeau's “Lost Decade.” Her self-assuredness and years in the limelight have apparently entitled her, at a delicate time in the free trade negotiations, to attack Donald Trump as “a bully.” No argument there, but why?Has her sensitivity to the dismal record increased? Is she protecting her close friend Carney? Is she missing the attention? All this raises the question — is Trump the only bully?Webster’s Dictionary defines bullying as “abuse and mistreatment by someone more powerful.” Often this is in the eyes of the recipient. One might surmise that Enbridge feels bullied — after 10 years, $400 million spent navigating the regulations, and the ultimate final step of approval of the Prime Minister, Northern Gateway was arbitrarily yanked by the new Trudeau government. How is that not “mistreatment by someone more powerful?” Ditto TC Energy, after even more investment, likewise abandoning Energy East because of the arbitrary view of the more powerful, without any process, never mind due process.Freeland was also pivotal in the freezing of the bank accounts and credit cards of the Truckers Convoy, recently emphasizing no regrets even as the Federal Court of Appeal ruled the Emergencies Act unreasonable, unlawful, and an infringement of the Charter of Rights. Assuming the risk to deliver necessities to Canadians during COVID, how could the truckers not feel bullied? Worse is the continued persecution of the leaders by the heavy hand of the Federal Government of Canada, doubling down on its historic malfeasance..Carney described the Convoy as “seditious.”The fingerprints of Freeland’s heavy hand also reflect other significant roles, including deputy prime minister and minister of finance. She was also responsible at one point for confiscating legally obtained guns. Especially from her modest roots in a small community in northern Alberta, she is aware that wild animals, isolation, protection of livestock, and more require self-protection. Many, including non-gun owners, deeply resent this bullying and the force-feeding of big city perceptions on rural realities.We in Western Canada, with no say in policy formation, are strongly demonstrating rejection of our colonial status — maybe otherwise defined as bullying of the West by the center where all the power resides. Would the National Energy Program or the events of the “Lost Decade” have happened if the energy sector resided in Ontario or Quebec?The Prime Minister is facing a difficult negotiation with immense consequences. After bragging “I know how to negotiate,” he's getting a refresher course from Trump, who holds more cards. The standing ovation from his World Economic Forum (WEF) peers, in part repudiating Trump, was likely one of the most memorable moments of our Prime Minister’s career. But poisoning an already tenuous relationship for your own glory, while putting the country at higher risk, is not leadership. After Trump was elected, there was a broad and determined initiative to eliminate interprovincial barriers. Instead, Carney, at Quebec’s behest, hastened to pass legislation to further enshrine the dairy cartel. .Like Carney's speech to the WEF, this legislation is a direct provocation, violates the concept of free trade, and refutes Trump's logical determination to free up dairy, chicken, and egg markets. Opening the door to American producers lowers prices and increases choice for consumers on both sides of the border. Competition creates productivity and prosperity, especially needed in our struggling economic performance.Bullying or not, Trump’s policy demand is good for both countries. The Laurentian Elite serves itself to the detriment of the country; often also damaging Western Canada. Trump probably does not understand how power flows in our federal state, or that it is governed like a unitary state. Previously articulated in these pages, Quebec demands and receives special privileges (the constitution and Canada's interests be damned) and the quid is Quebec support of the federal Liberal government.The pathway to power in Canada (dare I say) trumps good policy. Carney was quick to pass this supply management legislation, consolidating his power but also antagonizing “the bully.” Half the Conservatives also voted for supply management, acknowledging the road to power in Ottawa ranks ahead of the economic interests of all Canadians.The unnecessary antagonism between Trump and the federal government plays to his personality and, yes, his joy in bullying others. One can only wish our current and past leadership would be more subdued (are you listening, Doug Ford and Chrystia Freeland), strategic (the unfortunate dairy legislation), and at times aggressive (not accepting the ridiculous renegotiation of the Gordie Howe Bridge). And lying about the revised bridge deal is further unfortunate ‘tone from the top.’ About that, I am absolutely clear.