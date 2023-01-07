Inflation cartoon
Wiki Commons Mateo Maidana

While many Western Standard readers will recall the damaging period of inflation and high interest rates of the early 1980s, the roughly 40% of Canada’s population born after 1988 is familiar only with the recent and long period of low inflation and interest rates. For them, the last year has been a nasty shock as inflation stripped out 8% to 10% of the value of their purchasing power — more in grocery stores — and the cost of loans soared.

Here's the good news: both the Bank of Canada and the US Federal Reserve Bank predict while more rate increases are likely in the near- or medium-term future, they will likely be smaller.

Tags

Herb Pinder is a Saskatoon businessman with direct experience in merchandising, sports representation, and private equity (energy.) His extensive governance includes 30 business boards, among them Canadian Airlines, ARC Resources, Viterra and many early stage companies

Recommended for you

(1) comment

mcumming
mcumming

In my mind this comes down to people embracing socialism / communism which throws the economy under the bus with the abject stupidity of the liberals and NDP horrendous way of redistributing incomes. This comes directly from calling a basic run of influenza a pandemic which has decimated our economy. In no way should this have gotten asstupid left wing governments made it. I forsee a lot of these buggers going to jail for this travesty.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.