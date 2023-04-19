Oil tanker in storm

A tanker in heavy seas is an apt metaphor for the oil market described by writer Herb Pinder, with prices rising and falling, and a lack of investor confidence that points to supply constraints and consequent higher prices in the future.

 Wiki Commons

There has been unprecedented volatility in both supply and demand for oil during the past three or four years. After a very strong year in 2019, the menace of COVID-19 saw oil demand decline by nearly 20%, and prices collapse. Producers, wherever possible, shut in and capital expenditures dried up. Climate alarmists celebrated while continuing to discourage oil production and limit both equity capital and lending.

Notwithstanding that, oil demand will set a record by the end of 2023. Security concerns and a mix of common sense and common practice have seen the hydrocarbon complex remain above 80% of all sources of energy, consistent with many recent decades. But as investment languishes — for good reason — this has not translated into stock market metrics, as last year's 10% contribution of the S&P’s total profitability of energy companies only represents 5% of market capitalization. And Canada’s multiple of cash flow generates only half the share price valuation of similar US enterprises. There remains a lot of valuation upside.

