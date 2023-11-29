Opinion

PINDER: How Canada's institutions serve the Laurentian Elite

Governmental power in Canada is concentrated within the Langevin Block on Parliament Hill, and the Blackburn Building (barely visible behind it,) where PMO staff and the Privy Council Office execute directions of the nation's governing clique. Unfortunately, says writer Herb Pinder, their efforts are more directed to the interests of the Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal corridor than the country as a whole.
Governmental power in Canada is concentrated within the Langevin Block on Parliament Hill, and the Blackburn Building (barely visible behind it,) where PMO staff and the Privy Council Office execute directions of the nation's governing clique. Unfortunately, says writer Herb Pinder, their efforts are more directed to the interests of the Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal corridor than the country as a whole.Nigel Hannaford
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Supreme Court Of Canada
Laurentian Elite

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news