Healthcare
Courtesy CBC

There were no high fives or attaboys at the recent meeting between the prime minister and Canada’s premiers regarding healthcare funding and related conditions. It was a sombre group that received the proposed Canada Health Transfer, amounting to 22% of the budgeted $204 billion for health care, versus the requested 35% for this fiscal year and beyond.

It has been a long and mostly troubling journey as Canada's once perceived world-leading healthcare system has floundered. Long gone is the old fallacy that our healthcare system defines us as a country. Worse, several generations of Canadians now believe that healthcare is free, and should be. Of course, it isn't as almost half of provincial government budgets are now dedicated to this entrenched entitlement. Our country is stuck with a financial challenge without obvious solutions. The question is how long we can keep up the status quo.

Tags

Herb Pinder is a Saskatoon businessman with direct experience in merchandising, sports representation, and private equity (energy.) His extensive governance includes 30 business boards, among them Canadian Airlines, ARC Resources, Viterra and many early stage companies

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Tiberius
Tiberius

You'd think we would have learned our lesson as a species by now: socialism simply does not work. In any "government" run and funded system over time, rot, corruption, and inefficiencies creep in. Because the "government" cannot go broke, those inefficiencies simply get locked in place and are impossible to remove. All we can do is throw more money at it and try to keep the rate of incoming money higher than the rate of ever increasing wastage. Obviously this is not sustainable and leads to the exact situation we have today.

Somehow or other healthcare workers in Canada have escaped being called what they really are: government workers. No different from the rest of the bureaucrats and paper pushers.

Report Add Reply
Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Judging by the books I've read on Tommy Douglas he would be horrified at what Canada did with his ideas. Tommy Douglas never wanted to outlaw healthcare options. Tommy Douglas did not want people who could afford treatment to die on waiting lists.

If we don't want to have to flee the country to get needed healthcare we need to stand up to those supporting Canada's healthcare system. Supporters of Canada's healthcare are killing people for political reasons. The least we can do is call them out on it.

We can do far better outside of Canada's systems, we know we can, most of the developing world already does. We don't even have to leave Confederation. Why not try to do better on our own, with our own money?

And why are premiers still going to Ottawa, cap in hand, begging on knees for a pittance of their taxes to be returned? How is that representing the province or it's citizens to Canada, to Confederation?

.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Obviously the Heathcare system is not functional. But in many countries it is much better. So why not emulate their systems to some degree? Why do we send money to the Feds only to have them hold back on their agreements and not return what they promised. OR why even send it? If healthcare is our jurisdiction, why not just keep it here and use it. Reduce what we send to Ottawa. Even more importantly, allow those who can pay the use of private healthcare. That would take significant burden off the system and allow more access to those who cannot pay out of pocket. Canada needs to turf the stupid habit of gathering taxes and sending them to the King. The King never holds up his part of the bargain. He uses the money we send him to subject the provinces to extortion, ie I will give your money back, if you will give me X. And that is how they control us. With our own money. The tax system needs an overhaul.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Having lived in 2 Canadian provinces, the USA and Europe, I know Canadians can afford public health-care, but only so long as we allow individuals who can, to exercise their right of free-choice.

NOTHING IS FREE...NO MATTER WHAT LIBERALS/NDP TELL Canadians.

We need to let Canadians buy what they want and can afford.

And no, life isn't fair, but citizen A isn't responsible for the background and life choices of citizen B....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.