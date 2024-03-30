In the first term of the Obama/Biden administration, Stephen Koonin was the Undersecretary for Science, U.S. Department of Energy. Koonin has questioned some of the climate-change narrative that governments want people to accept as fact
In the first term of the Obama/Biden administration, Stephen Koonin was the Undersecretary for Science, U.S. Department of Energy. Koonin has questioned some of the climate-change narrative that governments want people to accept as factCourtesy Steven Koonin
Opinion

PINDER: Is there even a climate crisis?

Loading content, please wait...
Climate Change
Steven Koonin
Book 'Unsettled'
anthropogenic cause of climate change re[udiated

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news