Canadian currency cash money

 

 Courtesy CBC

The outlook for the global economy is troubling. In the words of the former president of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, it is “facing dangerously slow growth of 2% or lower. I worry that slow growth may persist for years.” This from an impressive opinion piece in a recent Wall Street Journal.

The bank recently forecast global growth this year of 2.1% and 2.4% in 2024; the IMF 2.8% and 3% respectively. Most of the dynamics are negative, including the obvious — aging demographics, inflation, growing government debt, the breakdown of trust and trade arrangements between and among countries and in my view, a dearth of sound political and economic leadership. China is reducing interest rates, the EU increasing them, and the US is on pause — a global economy “out of sync” according to a recent WSJ headline.

David Dodge

David Dodge, former chairman of the Bank of Canada.

PersonOne
PersonOne

G7 vs everyone else who has power.

