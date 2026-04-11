Opinion

PINDER: Mark Carney claims he'll ‘Build Canada’ — but his climate conditions could break Alberta

The new Prime Minister's decarbonization demands on the Pacific pipeline threaten to burden taxpayers, crush energy investment, and hand the UN a victory Canadians never voted for.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney facing off on either side of an oil pipeline.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney facing off on either side of an oil pipeline. WS Canva
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Saskatchewan
Pipelines
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column

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