Opinion

PINDER: Net zero could make Canada poorer — and Mark Carney knows it

The push for decarbonized oil, punitive emissions policies, and UN-driven climate targets risks crippling Canada’s energy sector while global oil demand keeps rising.
Net Zero, Net Lies
Net Zero, Net LiesImage courtesy of Grok
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Climate Change
Net Zero
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
decarbonization
solar farms
Windmills
MOU agreement
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