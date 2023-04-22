Natural gas
By Dave Naylor

Extreme volatility has taken North American gas prices from $1.50 per mmcf (million cubic feet) in June 2020 to almost $10 two years later, with LNG prices almost 10 times higher.

The European market, especially Germany, quickly adjusted by accessing LNG, constraining industrial activity and going back to coal in record amounts. An unusually warm winter helped rescue the country from damaging high gas prices. The fire last June at the Freeport export facilities on the Gulf of Mexico denied the export of 2 bcfpd, thereby adding to North American supply and depressing domestic prices.

