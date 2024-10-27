PINDER: Saskatchewan NDP too comfortable with central Canadian control

Tomorrow's election has been respectful as the parties make their case. Even the debate was civil. Yet, there remain several big issues that have not appeared, or need additional framing. These are discussed below.Part two of reflections on Saskatchewan's elections. See Part One below..PINDER: In Saskatchewan, it's looking like a simple rural/urban split.But first an acknowledgement that the Carla Beck led NDP has run its best campaign in decades. Relatively unknown, this farm girl (as her campaign proudly points out) has limited experience only as a social worker. While an increasingly important profession, it is hardly a demonstrated path to political leadership. But it appears she has surrounded herself with smart people while earning significant personal credibility with voters. Notwithstanding that, her timely (and maybe cynical) promise of $2 billion to fund education, combined with a temporary gas tax and many other giveaways are not consistent with budget reality. The outcome of a Beck government would be more debt or indirect taxation and fees.Dare I contradict former Alberta Premier Prentice’s suggestion to Opposition Leader Notley, math is NOT hard?Likewise, the Saskatchewan party and Premier Moe are also playing small baseball by joining the bidding game to win the continued affection of the electorate.This is disappointing as it suggests the electorate is for sale. While this may actually have some truth, there are much more important long term issues with consequences that cry out for more attention. One of these is the ongoing determination of the teacher union to gain control of the education system. Unions have an important fiduciary obligation to serve their members — any claims by the union that their actions are on behalf of students is both a breach of that obligation and nonsense.There will be many who will dismiss this point by defining me as union unfriendly.During my 35 years of representing professional hockey players, the role of the Players Association and the Collective Bargaining Agreement were welcome. For both the financial rewards and protection of the safety and other interests of players, there remains gratitude for the Players Association, and an understanding of the importance of responsible unions.The real issue, imported from the US and advancing through Canada, is control. In addition to their fiduciary duty, teacher unions have become highly political bodies capturing more power to impose their values on the system and future voters.Knowledgeable observers attribute much of the financial and social mess of California to powerful teacher unions. While there are many other such examples, the most obvious is the city of Chicago where, like San Francisco, the downtown is now a danger zone, again largely attributed to union influence. This is supported by the fact a teacher, the former head of the union, recently became the Mayor of Chicago.In the battle for the minds and votes of Saskatchewan people, this is not an easy issue to explain, understand, or prove. But I salute the current premier and his party for their principled stand so that teachers remain accountable to the management teams, which are in turn accountable to elected school boards. We do not want teachers accountable to or directed by unions led by socialists who have become increasingly radical political advocates.The position, for example, of many unions is a racist support for Hamas and disdain for Israel. The leadership doesn’t care about the values of its members.Still with education, again kudos to the current government for protecting the rights of parents versus the influence of some teachers respecting gender issues of their children. The only disagreement from this writer is the age requiring parental awareness should be extended to 18 — there are too many not so fond personal recollections of embracing fads and exercising immature judgment even far past the age of 18.The primary protector of children is parents, not teachers; socialism is anti-family. Again, this is an issue of principle versus a game of giveaways, and very important for the province that is ultimately responsible for the education of our children.But b far the biggest issue for our province is the continued disregard of the federal government for provincial constitutional rights and responsibilities as it remains ideologically determined to shut down our important industries. Again, our premier stands tall and is highly respected among other premiers, all of whom oppose the federal government propensity to disregard provincial obligations and rights.It appears it will take another year to rid our country of the incompetent federal government. The notion that Canada, with less than 2% of global carbon dioxide emissions, can impact this issue, is ridiculous. Further, the development and production of oil and natural gas is responsible for only 10% of total emissions along the chain.So, if there must be a solution in Canada, it can only come in Ontario and Quebec where the population resides and 80% of total missions are the result of driving, flying, heating their homes, and living their lives.Premier Moe understands the real issue is the desire for the federal government to control Western Canada like it does provinces east of Quebec. It is said that socialism first destroys to create a dependency on government. Just look at the history of the Soviet Union and more recently Venezuela, Cuba, and the Middle East where Iran is destroying country after country to impose its malicious theology.The Laurentian 'elite' in central Canada is standing on the sidelines quietly applauding yet another attack on the prosperity of Western Canada. It wants to maintain its control, which invariably exists through the Liberal Party.Canada is one of the few countries in the world which enjoys copious energy from all sources including wind, sun, water, oil, natural gas, uranium, and critical minerals. Yet Canada is not energy independent, in part because ideology prevails over prudent risk management.It is not a coincidence that the smart Leader of the Opposition has avoided this difficult issue. Her party in Ottawa, and most big government anti-oil voters in Saskatchewan and elsewhere, know this is a losing political issue in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and elsewhere.For this critical issue alone, our Premier and the Saskatchewan Party have earned re-election. The NDP Notley government disassembled the long built Alberta Advantage in less than one term. Equal outcomes over equal opportunity results in mediocrity.Yes, after four terms the Sask Party is suffering typical issues of tired governments. But it is significant that approximately half of the incumbents are not running for re-election, allowing, perhaps even requiring, a rejuvenation of the party. And there are some colleagues whose roles the Premier should reconsider as part of a refreshed government if it is returned.But it says here that, notwithstanding a fine campaign, Saskatchewan's progress will be at risk with an NDP government that believes in a centralized Canada and supports more power for teacher unions. Saskatchewan has never been so prosperous and influential, and the future possibilities are immense if we manage our natural bounty, attract capital, well educate our children, and resist the barbarians at the gate from Ottawa. Only the Saskatchewan Party understands these imperatives.