PINDER: Steven Covey and Andrew Coyne to the rescue?

Steven Covey was a popular writer, speaker and advisor on how to live a productive life. His Seven Habits of Highly Effective People was a best seller. Although he passed away in 2012, his books, organization and wisdom perpetuate. His Habit #4 was to “think win-win” and #5 is “seek first to understand, then to be understood”. So, what has this got to do with Western Canada and our growing disenchantment with our country?Well, a lot, at least potentially.Aside from the National Post, the increasing pushback by Saskatchewan and Alberta to federal government intrusions is constantly criticized in central Canada, where the media take their cues from the federal government. And the federal government is once again attacking the prosperity of the West. It is obvious there is little understanding of the forces dividing our country — we in the West cannot understand why our desire to participate further in the policies and strategy of our country is so constantly undermined. Ontario and Quebec do not understand the “constant whining,” and recent growing resistance from Alberta and Saskatchewan.So, as we talk past each other and the rhetoric increases, what to do? Maybe there are Canadians capable of gaining an understanding of our problems and sharing those insights. In other words, to find a “win-win” solution, maybe the protagonists should “first seek to understand.”Enter Andrew Coyne. Most certainly one of the deans of Canadian journalism, Andrew is highly educated, one of the lead columnists for the Globe and Mail and a regular on the CBC. Andrew has Manitoba roots which he maintains, joining a group of Manitobans for a week of golf in Palm Desert into the Sunday Super Bowl, and in the summer at the popular Lake of the Woods just across the border into Ontario. Andrew is informed, well spoken, sincere and seems like a very decent man.So, what has Andrew got to do with Steve Covey or Western Canada's issues?Well again, as it turns out, potentially a lot.Andrew may be uniquely positioned to “seek to understand” the fundamental problems between Central and Western Canada, more specifically today, Alberta and Saskatchewan.The West is increasingly resentful of those who control Canada, broadly referred to as the Laurentian Elite. Located in mostly Montreal, Toronto, and Ottawa, this undefined group, mostly bilingual, does not seem to like Western Canadians, especially those of us who challenge its privileged position and presumed superiority.It is fair to describe Andrew as a voice of the Laurentian Elite, which positions his views to be taken seriously by his fellow elites.He has been quite harsh in recent columns about Saskatchewan Premier Moe’s “open defiance of the law,” accusing him of “hypocrisy versus comments made about a railway blockade years ago.” He has also criticized Saskatchewan's response to provide similar relief to the carbon tax as was granted Atlantic Canada. Andrew suggests “a Supreme Court of Canada reference case.”He also belittles Alberta's Sovereignty Act as “fun and games until someone loses their country.” As well, he is opposed to considering repatriation of pension plan management. More recently Andrew acknowledged that votes count more in some seats than others, almost addressing a major complaint from the West — in many elections the outcome is determined before our votes are even counted.So, this leads to the question — would Andrew Coyne undertake to “seek to understand” and share those findings with his fellow elites? And consistent with the wisdom of Covey, in turn also help Westerners understand the logic and wisdom of central Canada?There is a cornucopia of divisions to examine and understand from the Western perspective. Big issues include comparing the effectiveness of citizenship of those of us residing in Alberta and Saskatchewan, especially as compared to Quebec. This includes our lack of representation on federal courts, especially the Supreme Court of Canada, the federal civil service which requires a language not spoken in the West and the irrelevance of our vote as per above.Despite constantly taking much more dramatic steps toward independence than any other province, Quebec is catered to by the feds (especially as compared to the constant criticism of the West) and enjoys broad support, or at least passive silence, one advance after another.Provincial rights and ownership of resources is another big Canadian issue at the heart of Western dissatisfaction. Other provinces unequivocally own their resources — but with Alberta and Saskatchewan apparently subject to federal override. Is this a sustainable model for a country?Maybe Andrew could come to understand Western provinces have virtually no voice in federal affairs and explain that to his contemporaries; or alternatively tell Westerners why our desire for a more inclusive and equitable constitutional structure is not appropriate.This could include the wisdom, or otherwise, of a meaningful Senate with equal representation from all provinces. The long-demonstrated successful model of a federation of the world's greatest democracy immediately to the south might be useful.Another huge issue in the West, not fully appreciated in central Canada, is the aggressive initiative of the federal government to shut down Canada’s prosperous energy sector, which happens to be mostly located in the West. A classic lose-lose for Canada.Maybe such a process could provide a better understanding of the historical anger of many current leaders, well remembering the National Energy Program and now resisting Ottawa. Trudeau père confiscated revenues to reduce gasoline prices in central Canada and put in place a policy framework to move the industry onto federal lands. Andrew could explain to us how this honours provincial rights and resource ownership; or otherwise educate those in Ontario and Quebec who support such actions.Such an endeavour might also lead to an understanding all this is the result of the West having no political voice in our country. Going back to Preston Manning and his Reform Party theme “the West wants in”, it never received an adequate response, and the asymmetrical distribution of political power continues.This lack of political power is part of the reason Alberta is exercising its financial strength with issues such as the possible repatriation of Alberta’s contribution to CPP and its outsize contribution to equalization. It doesn’t help that most of Alberta taxpayer equalization goes to Quebec as it continues its journey toward federalism on its terms, apparently not allowed in the West. All this may help us understand Alberta’s Sovereignty Act and the Saskatchewan First Act. These are supported by those who elected the current governments. They are preventive steps as who knows which future missive from the minister of the environment will be the tipping point, after which, turning back becomes more difficult.This is an incredible opportunity for someone of Andrew’s capability and background. The growing divide within our country highlights the need for Steven Covey’s — “seek first to understand, then be understood”. Andrew’s ability to research and articulate findings could make the difference towards a “win-win” outcome.With his profile and Western pedigree, Andrew could help Central Canada understand the West, and/or disillusioned Westerners why we cannot enjoy the same level of citizenship as other provinces, especially Quebec. The financial and legislative resistance in Alberta and Saskatchewan is just beginning. Time is of the essence.This is a daunting, but unique opportunity, to avoid “losing a country”. Who is better positioned with the credibility to undertake such an endeavour?