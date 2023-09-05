SIGA mashuo
Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority

As Western Canadians are repeatedly threatened by the federal government, the many contributors to the Western Standard are understandably angry and defensive.

The story of the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) that follows however, provides us with an uplifting tone. It is about a significant, positive and continuing business success — the group has made a lot of money and returned it to the community.

Zane Hansen

Zane Hansen, CEO
Cheque presentation

The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority operates seven casinos, generating close to $300 million a year. Profits are shared between the province, communities and the First Nations Trust.

Tags

Herb Pinder is a Saskatoon businessman with direct experience in merchandising, sports representation, and private equity (energy.) His extensive governance includes 30 business boards, among them Canadian Airlines, ARC Resources, Viterra and many early stage companies

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.