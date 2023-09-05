Herb Pinder is a Saskatoon businessman with direct experience in merchandising, sports representation, and private equity (energy.) His extensive governance includes 30 business boards, among them Canadian Airlines, ARC Resources, Viterra and many early stage companies
As Western Canadians are repeatedly threatened by the federal government, the many contributors to the Western Standard are understandably angry and defensive.
The story of the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) that follows however, provides us with an uplifting tone. It is about a significant, positive and continuing business success — the group has made a lot of money and returned it to the community.
The story was told recently in a video at the North Saskatoon Business Association's annual reception.
After several years of growth, the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority now operates seven casinos, associated hospitality venues and a high-calibre golf course.
Revenues are now close to $300 million and its profits of $126 million are distributed 25% to each of the provincial government and community development corporations, with the other 50% going to the First Nations Trust on behalf of the 74 Indian Bands in the province.
But significant as all that may be, its impact is much broader than the figures reveal.
The broad and critical purpose of SIGA is to enhance the stature, prosperity and prospects of aboriginals in Saskatchewan and beyond. A big focus is education, which provides the work tools for its more than 1,000 employees — chefs, servers, dealers, security, managers and executives. The good news is when they learn their jobs, they may be poached by other organizations.
Is this a problem?
SIGA’s CEO, Zane Hansen, is not disappointed. In fact, he believes things are working as they should. Asked about losing people to other opportunities, he just refers to SIGA's broader purpose: while he's sad to lose good people, everybody wishes those trained by SIGA well as they move on and up.
An important aspect of SIGA’s success is the development of higher expectations of those associated with this entrepreneurial endeavour.
This is an important point as our prime minister and his government have persistently twinned the objective of reconciliation with victimhood. This is unfortunate as becoming a victim also suggests a sense of helplessness, absolving one from personal responsibility.
As these pages have often alluded, we have a federal government which desires a citizenry dependent on its direction. In some ways victimhood can be tantamount to becoming a prisoner of self-pity and dependency.
But this is emphatically not the road SIGA has chosen. Rather this model aboriginal organization encourages personal growth, independence, and self-worth. Recognizing the importance of a gambling license granted by the province, this is a market-driven solution to deep and longstanding problems well beyond our province.
A sense of purpose can come from an organization or group, but self-worth must ultimately come from within. SIGA is helping its mostly aboriginal employees develop pride and self-esteem: one can imagine the impact on employee families.
There are victims in every walk of life, and for various reasons. But the SIGA story highlights the tangible possibilities when opportunity meets purpose, leadership and determination. Imagine if the federal government encouraged energy development including additional pipelines to the Pacific passing through aboriginal land.
Natural gas from Canada’s west coast is half the travel time versus the US Gulf and about a third less costly. All Canadians, especially aboriginals, would enjoy more prosperity and the planet fewer emissions as the cleanest gas in the world replaces coal.
The Western Standard and its patrons are providing a much needed platform to protect the interests of Western Canada.
And by honouring the values of leadership, entrepreneurialism, and accomplishment, the North Saskatoon Business Association, which plays an outsized role in the affairs of Saskatoon and beyond, serves the community in a meaningful way.
SIGA meanwhile, is an outstanding example of professional governance, intelligent leadership, training, and basic business common sense, all driven by an important purpose.
Congratulations, and much deserved credit to all of them.
