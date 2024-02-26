PINDER: Teachers should run classrooms but stay out of government

The primary political question of the day in Saskatchewan is the appropriate role of the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF.) It is also a broad and growing question regarding such unions throughout North America.Given my business background, there may a presumption of an anti-union bias. Fair assumption, but incorrect.For 35 years, on a part-time basis, I represented hockey players in their contractual and for some, their financial affairs. At its formation the National Hockey League Players Association (NHLPA), with formal union accreditation, was a piggy bank and throne for former executive director and convicted felon, Alan Eagleson. It evolved into a significant force in the hockey world when aggressive leader, Bob Goodenow replaced Eagleson.The NHLPA won a strike and subsequent lockout before the National Hockey League stood its ground. The eventual outcome was acceptance by the players of a salary cap and Bob’s resignation. Having said all that, there were many times to be thankful for a strong union-like organization given some of treatment of players by general managers and owners over the years. Back to today. In North America there is strong union affiliation with big government politicians and support for current trendy 'progressive' notions such as ESG and other anti-business nostrums. An example, the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation website includes Aboriginal Reconciliation — a priority of the federal government and fine as an internal policy, but maybe not appropriate to impose on students or teachers. This includes other social issues that are a matter of opinion and personal values.The divisive issue is not money as the union posed a reasonable question — why are increases for teachers less than those for members of the provincial legislature? The response was a quick adjustment to the same level of percentage increase.A digression — this highlights the need for our politicians to be responsible in determining their own compensation, thereby setting the appropriate 'tone from the top' — an important role for the management and board of any organization.There is currently a deadlock in the current round of collective bargaining and Saskatchewan teachers have begun rotating strikes with threats of a major walkout.The real issue is the determination of the union to intrude into matters such as class size and complexity in today’s schools, including the current flashpoint of the role of parents versus teachers in student gender considerations. The government position is that the imposition of STF values on teachers and students is a non-starter even as the role of schools becomes broader and more challenging. There are board and management prerogatives and responsibilities to be respected.This is not hypothetical — recently the federations of other provinces have spoken out in support of the STF expanding its role through collective bargaining, a dynamic moving north from the US. In California, for example, it is said by many that “teacher unions run the state.” Whether that is strictly true or not, they have a significant influence on policies that, if the persistent loss of population is an indicator, are eroding California as a place to live and work.The city of Chicago is a mess, also experiencing a flight of population. It has long been highly-influenced by teacher unions; the recently elected mayor of Chicago is the immediate past union leader. Political power indeed, but is it appropriate?Many from New York and eastern seaboard states have moved to Florida where unions of teachers are more traditional and together with other smaller government policies, there are no state taxes.Those who believe in the more traditional and limited role of unions should admire and support Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and the provincial government resistance to similar social engineering in our province. My research also unpacked examples of under-informed views on the government side, lack of consultation, unresolved unfairness regarding legacy funding and other matters. Reaching out to two ministers for further learning and context, one referred me on to the minister of education. Neither responded, perhaps affirming alleged communication shortcomings of a third term government. There are also local circumstances more difficult to address with broad policies for all school districts or a pervasive collective agreement. Governments also tend to homogenize groups for easier monitoring even though one-size does not always fit all. According to a recent statement in a Global interview by the President of the Saskatchewan School Boards Association, Jamie Smith-Windsor, the “way forward” regarding local issues can be addressed by “collaboration between local teachers’ associations, school board trustees and senior administrative expertise”. One enduring observation from my union experience is that no matter how hard unions try to tie their demands to the betterment of society (or in this case the students), their only fiduciary duty is to their members. Unions only exist to serve their members but often try to assume larger advocacy roles.In Canada unions have been successful in advancing compensation and influence, especially in the civil service. Good for the union, but is Canada better as a result? All in, federal civil servants are paid a premium and enjoy more perks than other Canadian workers. Why? Because of strong unions with favourable agreements.Perhaps because these issues are not well understood by many, this stand may cost the Saskatchewan Party seats in Saskatoon and Regina. But acknowledging and respecting unions does not enable them to undermine the responsibilities of teachers, management and district school boards in providing basic education to the children of Saskatchewan.Nor to implore students to adopt the values of the union and/or their member teachers.Another learning from the collapse of the NHLPA is the need to avoid extreme demands. Goodenow is smart, well-read and educated and a very committed hard worker. But his zealotry and overbearing personality blinded him as to where the real power resided.In the end the outcome of this negotiation might be determined by legislation.The government’s position is principled and courageous. Do we want and need more of that from our political leadership? Yes, and perhaps also better communication.