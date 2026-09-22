PINDER: Thank you, Preston Manning — the Laurentian Elites do hold all the cards

Preston Manning should take a bow — his objectives to define alternatives and increase public awareness regarding Alberta independence were mostly achieved over this past weekend’s presentations. Outside of appointed delegates, the attendance of 45,000 observers is currently expanding via social media, with much yet to come — forthcoming reports, summaries, questions, and other follow-up.

Given the immensity of the issue, all this is worth accessing by Albertans who care about their future.

Your scribbler was a delegate from Saskatchewan with observations below, again acknowledging Manning's leadership. Also, hats off to co-chair, former Premier Campbell of British Columbia, who shared his considerable experience and reminded us that citizens grant governments powers, not the converse.

Credit to Premier Smith, who walked into the teeth of the lion and passionately presented her views. One perspective is admiration for this charming, motivated, articulate, and well-intentioned Premier. She also displayed her limitations.

As with Premier Moe of Saskatchewan, the initiative for independence is an uncomfortable and no-win dilemma. Moe stayed quiet, as did Smith for a time, wisely framing this as an opportunity for Albertans to be heard. The tactical intervention in the process was unnecessary and risky.

To oversimplify, the art of politics is often understanding and playing to the emotions of voters, including feeling their pain. The rational approach, sadly lacking in frequency, is to frame issues for voters to understand and thereby support long-term strategic directions.

Premier Smith alluded several times to current polls and displayed a naive belief that significant progress regarding Alberta's role in Canada will soon be achieved.