PINDER: Thank you, Preston Manning — the Laurentian Elites do hold all the cards

Preston Manning should take a bow — his objectives to define alternatives and increase public awareness regarding Alberta independence were mostly achieved over this past weekend’s presentations. Outside of appointed delegates, the attendance of 45,000 observers is currently expanding via social media, with much yet to come — forthcoming reports, summaries, questions, and other follow-up.
Given the immensity of the issue, all this is worth accessing by Albertans who care about their future.
Your scribbler was a delegate from Saskatchewan with observations below, again acknowledging Manning's leadership. Also, hats off to co-chair, former Premier Campbell of British Columbia, who shared his considerable experience and reminded us that citizens grant governments powers, not the converse.
Credit to Premier Smith, who walked into the teeth of the lion and passionately presented her views. One perspective is admiration for this charming, motivated, articulate, and well-intentioned Premier. She also displayed her limitations.
As with Premier Moe of Saskatchewan, the initiative for independence is an uncomfortable and no-win dilemma. Moe stayed quiet, as did Smith for a time, wisely framing this as an opportunity for Albertans to be heard. The tactical intervention in the process was unnecessary and risky.
To oversimplify, the art of politics is often understanding and playing to the emotions of voters, including feeling their pain. The rational approach, sadly lacking in frequency, is to frame issues for voters to understand and thereby support long-term strategic directions.
Premier Smith alluded several times to current polls and displayed a naive belief that significant progress regarding Alberta's role in Canada will soon be achieved.
This need for immediate favour also helps understand her premature delight regarding the pipeline MOU, which may well remain a nothingburger.
On the other hand, the Laurentian Elitists understand power. The dairy cartel and marketing boards are clearly anti-free trade. Trump missed this issue in the original CUSMA agreement signed in 2018. Rightly or wrongly blaming Chrystia Freeland, this is understandably an irritant to Trump and an impediment to the proposed new free trade agreement (FTA).
It is also contrary to the national interest of Canada.
Regardless, self-centred Quebec, Canada’s leading producer of dairy, egg, and chicken products, demanded additional legislation. A master at accumulating power, Mark Carney saluted and responded accordingly. This is just one recent example, but also an important demonstration of how power flows in our country.
Quebec demands, the federal Liberals provide, and elections are determined before the Manitoba border. Quebec, not surprisingly, and Carney irresponsibly, have put the important FTA at risk. Such legislation also increases prices, reduces competition, and limits choice of such products for all Canadians.
Supporting the thesis, more than half of the Conservative Caucus voted in favour of enshrining the cartel from the FTA.
This is why and how the West has no say in our pretend democracy.
Smith naively asserted her belief that changes in Ottawa are both possible and forthcoming. Confidence in her political skills was evidenced by short-term support in the polls. My view is biased following difficult past personal experiences whereby unwise confidence in solving intractable problems caused pain. To be kind, Smith’s emotions, desire to remain Canadian, and “winning” polls all contribute to her short-term thinking.
The most compelling presentation came from Bruce Pardy, a constitutional lawyer from Queen's University and active in many organizations. He clinically characterized Canada as a country where citizens are managed and even look to government for direction. He contrasted the American Revolution and the innate mistrust of government displayed throughout the 250 years of this successful Republic.
Describing the culture of Canada, Pardy also emphasized that Alberta (to which I add Saskatchewan) features a different culture that is in danger of being subsumed. The departure of Alberta is the only way to “save Canada.” His big picture, long-term, and hard-nosed realism contrasts with the Premier’s emotional plea.
Danielle Smith does not understand power — Canada is a federal state governed as a unitary state notwithstanding federal and provincial legislatures. Her articulated demand to “abolish the Senate” is another example of misunderstanding the importance of the fundamental separation of powers that underpins America's 250 years of longevity.
The geographic and cultural width of our country demands separation of powers with an elected and functioning Senate, a critical component of the successful democracy across our border.
And as Pardy reminded us, our courts are now making rather than interpreting law, ever more progressive and responsive to those who made the appointments. The deck is stacked, and our Premier fails to accept that a strong vote in favour of a referendum (Option 2), even among those who wish to “stay,” would provide much-needed leverage to plead her case.
Surprisingly not mentioned, the notwithstanding clause is under a request by the Prime Minister to the Supreme Court of Canada to be eliminated. Critical to the provinces, especially in the colonized West, it was a deal-breaker for Peter Lougheed and other Premiers before signing the Charter of Rights.
This is yet another significant power grab by the Laurentian Elite, as the federal government appoints all federal judges. The notwithstanding clause dampens and restricts their power and bias. The elimination of this potential restraint is an initiative of our Prime Minister, the man whom Danielle Smith says she “trusts.”
Emotion, inexperience, and naivety risk Alberta’s future, especially the possibility of splitting the UCP and thereby electing the NDP.