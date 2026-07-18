PINDER: The Canadian affliction of socialism

“If you think healthcare is expensive now, wait until you see what it costs when it's free.”

These are sage words of PJ O'Rourke, a humourist, author of books, and writer for the National Lampoon and the Rolling Stone magazines.

Following early steps by Saskatchewan Premier Tommy Douglas, over decades, government healthcare eventually advanced into the Canada Health Act, established in 1984. The sanctimonious Members of Parliament, congratulating each other, voted unanimously to take over the role of provider, funder, and legal authority of healthcare.

These pages have previously written that the government's inability to deliver healthcare in Canada was inevitable. The timing was predictable, as demographics are set decades in advance. Without the benefit of market signals or the inherent incentives and discipline of bottom lines, the cost of Canada's healthcare system, currently averaging more than 50% of provincial budgets, increases annually.

This betrayal of all Canadians is especially difficult for senior citizens who, after paying taxes for decades to fund healthcare, are too often denied timely access when most needed.

After 1984 until recently, Canadians insisted that our healthcare was the best in the world. But more importantly, it demonstrated supposed superiority as a country versus our southern neighbours who have the temerity to ask citizens to fund their own healthcare. This is no longer Canada’s identity.

Americans receive healthcare through mostly market-driven approaches, hardly perfect, but vastly superior to Canada, where individual choices are limited, and private care is mostly illegal. Many aspects of healthcare are complex, and there are exceptions to the theme.

The Canadian system covers roughly 70% of healthcare costs, delivered by the provinces. Ottawa originally funded 50% of costs; now only 22% — another betrayal. Not covered include prescription drugs, dental care, vision care, physiotherapy, massage, psychology, medical appliances and equipment, travel insurance, administrative fees, lifestyle cases such as cosmetic surgery, and much more.