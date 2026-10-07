PINDER: The dangerous myth of Alberta's ‘we are winning’ narrative

As anticipated, a myriad of Albertans and others have emerged advocating against the province exploring independence because “we are winning.” This column challenges the wisdom and likelihood of success of that next step.

One of the most recent to rely on the winning narrative is former prime minister Stephen Harper. We know him as a successful PM who, despite his presence, the power of the PMO, and considerable effort, couldn't reform the Senate or evolve Canada into a functioning federal state.

Another is former premier Jason Kenney, who, after being relentlessly pushed, finally held an equalization referendum. With a 62% affirmation, he never found time to discuss an amended formula with the feds — maybe the reason he was deposed as premier?

Now we have Premier Danielle Smith, who looks at recent positive polls to also claim, like those above, “we are winning.” They all ignore the reality that we have no say in Parliament in our pretend democratic federal state. The overriding reality is that we are all supplicants.

Sure — out of the goodness of their hearts, the Laurentian elites (LE) will create a real Senate representing the regions of provinces, with power that would forever limit the LE’s domination of the Quebec/Liberal Party and others composing this self-serving informal coalition?

Really?