PINDER: The dilemma facing Premier Danielle Smith

Premier Smith, one of my favourite politicians, faces a potential critical dilemma.The growing resentment, anger, and dynamics for change have been building for decades in Western Canada, especially Alberta. Even prior to provincial status, the desire for one province — Buffalo (versus Alberta and Saskatchewan) — was dismissed by Ottawa as potentially too strong politically. It took two decades to gain the same rights as all other provinces and finally own and control natural resources. Remnants of colonial status remain.The National Energy Program (NEP) in the early 1980s was a blatant confiscation of oil revenues, in part to reduce the cost of gasoline in Ontario and Quebec. It devastated Alberta’s economy and left deep scars.The recent twelve-year attack on oil and gas production, again from the federal Liberal government, has been one step too many. There is general recognition in the West that the lack of political say is baked into the flow of power that allows Quebec to forever augment its ‘special status,’ which in turn supports the ‘natural governing party.’Most federal elections are determined before voters west of the Ontario border are counted. Every legitimate and sincere attempt, dating back decades to Preston Manning’s ‘The West wants in,’ has been dismissed. Central Canadian political leaders prefer our unitary state to continue masquerading as a federal state..Yes, there is a Senate, but it is unelected and weak, and it does not meet any test of a bicameral legislature, which is necessary for federal states to politically and economically represent all regions of a federation. It is fair conjecture to suggest that a legitimate Senate, elected with equal representation from each province, and an integral part of the legislative process, especially regarding national issues, would have saved the country from the ‘Lost Decade.’ This sad condition, designed to limit the oil and gas sector, now approaches 14 years, and impacts economic performance, prospects, and productivity, further exacerbated by US tariffs and sticky interprovincial barriers (a la dairy cartel). The country lacks a cohesive vision, despite the non-stop rhetoric of our Prime Minister, and lately, disgusting federal government political ads on television. What deficit?Ever more centralization includes an additional layer of regulation for ‘major projects’ notwithstanding Bill C-5, itself an unprecedented power grab enabling the governing party to disregard all other federal legislation in place.Bill C-5 puts power in the hands of the Prime Minister, who has successfully captured the party and the country and dictates policy. Premier Smith has declared she “trusts Mark Carney,” apparently overlooking his ‘values’ as per his book and demonstrated by years of demonizing the energy sector. The Premier has recently strongly advocated against independence, further angering many in her United Conservative Party (UCP). Her previous neutrality, now expressing support for Carney, is a strategic shift that might not serve Smith or the UCP well over time.With his own internal disaffection, Carney’s sop to the Liberal party and his global climate pals is the carbon tax agreement and decarbonized oil, one of several uncertain conditions for ultimate pipeline approval. Incredibly, his Minister of Energy, an experienced and respected investment banker who worked in Calgary, blithely opined that the industry could “absorb” those uncertain and risky costs. .A career of investment banker line item cost scrutiny now advocates political fairy tales, demonstrating how narratives are driving the decline of our country.All this begets some reasonable and salient questions, yet to be posed by Western leaders and anyone in power in central Canada.When was the strategic direction to make Canada a climate leader presented to the electorate and approved? After this surprise shift, Trudeau failed to receive a majority in subsequent elections and only survived with NDP support.As carbon dioxide is an odourless and colourless, scarce gas, how does its absence make oil “clean?” What global customers are demanding decarbonized oil?If emissions are the issue, then why is imported oil consumed in central Canada not also required to be “decarbonized?”Why is oil in tankers, banned as too risky off the West Coast, less dangerous off the East Coast or the St. Lawrence River that facilitates imports of oil for central Canadian consumption from a variety of producing countries with environmental standards that do not compare with Canadian standards?.Why should one of the coldest countries on Earth, with only 1.5% of global emissions, but enormous resources much in demand, deem itself to be an emissions reduction leader? Remember, both China and India, among the largest emitters, were granted exclusions at the Paris climate agreement.Premier Smith should not be so impressed by chameleon Carney’s smooth transition into a builder. She could perhaps dig more deeply into his past climate leadership, his book dissing market values and exposing his self-importance, comparing himself to Roman Emperor, Marcus Aurelius (161-180 CE), “arising to do the work of mankind” — his humble daily duty and purpose, and superiority.Wouldn’t Albertans (and Canadians?) be more content with common-sense leadership that understands the world faces an energy crisis, for which Canada is incredibly well positioned to serve and exploit, without the pretentious and unnecessary requirements and costs of decarbonized oil?So Premier Smith should be careful whom she trusts and remind herself who elected her. Further testing the tolerance of Albertans for more such ‘special treatment’ is potentially as reckless as it is unnecessary. Is this a real or self-made dilemma?