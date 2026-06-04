Opinion

PINDER: The dilemma facing Premier Danielle Smith

Decades of Western alienation, energy sector restrictions, and federal centralization are fueling a movement that Premier Smith may no longer be able to contain.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney facing off on either side of an oil pipeline.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney facing off on either side of an oil pipeline. WS Canva
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