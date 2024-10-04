PINDER: The nation that plays together, stays together

The Canadian Football League (CFL) is one of the few institutions that brings Canadians together today, as it has indeed for many decades. After all, most of Canada's important institutions don't, do they? They tend to asymmetrically represent our country, whether the measurement is geography, population, or gross domestic product. The Senate favours Laurentian Canada, as does the Supreme Court of Canada, the federal civil service, and even the House of Commons itself. How often have we hard that elections are often decided in the East before the West has finished voting?But not the CFL. And it is because notwithstanding our deepening regional, political and social fissures this old institution brings us together, that it is adored by so many Canadians. The CFL is a unique, longstanding, and positive institution in our country. What other events compare to the Grey Cup, annually bringing us together to celebrate and support strenuous competition, win or lose?Managing the CFL is not an easy proposition, of course. This is one notable instance that diminishes the good fortune of Canada's juxtaposition just north of, and sharing a border with, the United States. Are local entertainment and sporting activities the primary competitor for CFL eyeballs and revenues, or is the National Football League? To pose the question might also suggest its answer.Continuing this theme, many of the most important on and off-field positions on CFL teams are occupied by Americans. It is an irony, and more so a revealing truism, that one of our most important Canadian institutions is highly dependent on our friends to the south.Nevertheless, football is very popular in Canada starting with kids’ leagues, through high schools and then universities, the latter culminating annually in the coveted Vanier Cup. While overshadowed in some respects by Americans, the CFL provides Canadian owners, managers, and players opportunities to participate in the exciting Canadian version of football.It is the view of this writer that the spectacle in Canada (notwithstanding lesser qualified or smaller players with equivalent skills) is superior in many respects to the NFL.Our game features a larger field, one additional player, and rules such as backfield in motion. The teams are competitive, and the outcome is often determined by nail-biting finishes. Historically and perhaps even more so this season, games are decided in the last few minutes, often by field goals (or a single point from a missed field goal) or even the occasional overtime. The leadership of the CFL is proactive with rule changes including the somewhat reviled command-centre video reviews. As a kid who, decades ago, enjoyed watching Bill Baker, nicknamed The Undertaker, knock quarterbacks out of the game at Taylor Field in Regina, the strengthened rules protecting quarterbacks and kickers, and preventing hits to the helmet, are wise safety enhancements of a dangerous sport.Another significant challenge is the inability, at least to date, to make the league truly national by adding a franchise in Atlantic Canada. Will the Atlantic Schooner’s Day ever arrive?There is further irony regarding the importance of the CFL that — curiously — reflects broader Canadian realities and threats. Although the Alouettes in Montreal and Argonauts in Toronto have found appropriate stadiums and composed successful teams, historical support for the CFL has been weakest in Canada's two largest cities, and until lately, Vancouver.There are more entertainment options in the larger cities, especially Toronto with the Maple Leafs and Blue Jays, and growing interest in soccer and women’s leagues. Nevertheless, there may be some truth to the view that Toronto sees itself as too large and important to bother with any leagues, Canadian or otherwise, versus the NFL. But these are individual decisions, not matters of policy.Attendance in Toronto grew by 20% last season with a team that led the league in regular season play before being upset by the Alouettes in the Grey Cup. Attendance is highly sensitive to the fortunes of the home team, with Edmonton and Saskatchewan down in recent years; the Lions in BC are enjoying a strong recovery. The CFL has consistently averaged over 20,000 fans per game per season. With a strict salary cap, the financial fortunes appear to be stable. Some tough years in Edmonton led to a private owner replacing the community organization, following a similar recent transaction in Vancouver.Naturally, regardless of spotty local support, the CFL headquarters resides in Toronto. It is also the home of TSN which does a fantastic job of game coverage and support for the league. The scheduling and television are planned hand in glove. Broadcasts are well promoted, usually starting on Thursday and continuing through the weekend (but seldom on Sunday once the NFL season resumes).The CFL on TSN has been a staple in Canada since 1987, and TSN the exclusive broadcaster since 2008 (except for a few CTV games this season). The outstanding television spectacle is a must-see for Canadian football fans. Hats off to host Kate Beirness, the Panel, and the broadcast crew.TSN fulfills the Canadian imperative of diversity while maintaining and enhancing the product. In addition to Beirness, there are women sideline reporters, the broadcast booth and the Panel include a quarterback, a receiver, and a defensive back (all Hall of Famers), a lineman, two former head coaches, and others. As one who loves the CFL but did not play play organized football, the broadcasts are enjoyable and informative.At a higher level, as growing progressive government directives as to how we should think and act, the enjoyment and admiration of competition highlights the basic nature of the human condition. Think of the stature of the Olympics, the Stanley Cup, and Canada’s women’s soccer team.Back to the Grey Cup to be held next year in Winnipeg and Alberta in 2026. With a larger stadium, new ownership, and an improving team, bet on an Edmonton selection over Calgary.What about this year’s extravaganza in Vancouver? With the admonition that making predictions is difficult, especially about the future, the brazen forecast is a Roughrider win. Its outstanding defence will hold off the Alouettes after moving ahead with a late game-winning field goal.True to the parochial tendencies of Saskatchewan fans, did you expect something different?