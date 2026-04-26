PINDER: The renewable energy myth — why wind and solar may not reduce emissions

Our current theme exposes the predominance of ever more narratives driving policies versus facts. This is another of the series describing deception by the United Nations regarding CO2 levels and natural long-term variations of the climate. Most of its solutions to these imaginary problems are inadequate.

This includes infatuation with so-called renewables, the primary replacement of fossil fuels advocated by the UN and other climate crisis crusaders.

Key components of both wind and solar-driven generation of electricity require regular replacement. Windmill blades and solar panels have limited lifespans, roughly 15-20 years — replacement is rather different than ‘renewable.’

A side point — it should be important to environmentalists, and everyone, that the blades and solar panels are NOT biodegradable, creating an environmental problem that can only increase with time.

The narrative that renewables reduce emissions is only because the counting begins after installation. We need to identify oil utilization and emissions through the full cycle of mining to installation, including operations.

Windmill blades require rare earth materials currently found in China. The first step is mining, followed by transport, refining, and, in turn, further transport for manufacturing. But wait!

The finished product is transported again to tidewater for diesel-fueled shipping to North America and by specially configured truck and trailer rigs to accommodate the incredible length of the blades. But wait, there’s still more!