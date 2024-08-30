Opinion

PINDER: The United Nations Organization does not unite us... it actually divides us

It was formed to keep the superpowers from making nuclear war. After nearly 80 years of mission creep, it has its fingers in everything.
UN Secretary General António Guterres
UN Secretary General António Guterres Wikipedia
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
World Economic Forum
UN Secretary General António Guterres
United Nations Organization
international peace and security

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news