Opinion

PINDER: They admitted it — UN climate policy was never about the environment

The shocking quotes from top IPCC insiders that prove the ‘climate emergency’ narrative is a blueprint for dismantling Western economies and erasing borders.
United Nations Headquarters
United Nations HeadquartersImage courtesy of Nils Huenerfuerst on Unsplash
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Climate Change
United Nations
United Nations Framework Convention On Climate Change
Opinion
Opinion Column

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