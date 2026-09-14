PINDER: Tiered citizenship and empty milk cartons — the high cost of the Laurentian Elite

Former prime minister Jean Chrétien proudly affirmed recently, in the context of trade issues, that Canadians do not bow to anyone — so true, Monsieur. But au contraire, you support Canadians who bow to the Laurentian Elite (LE). Quebec is a charter LE member, as its interests prevail, regardless of the Constitution and those of other provinces.The most blatant example is the recent rush to immunize the dairy cartel from any trade agreements. This benefits Quebec, the major player in Canada with respect to dairy products, eggs, and chicken. Prime Minister Mark Carney (as did Chrétien) bowed to Quebec to confirm the provincial Marketing Board’s power to allocate production limits. This socialist intervention, versus the competition of free markets, maintains high prices for Canadian consumers, limits choice, and enrages Donald Trump. He believed this issue had been otherwise dealt with when the original CUSMA was negotiated almost a decade ago.Other problems abound. Sometimes the cows don't cooperate and overproduce the quota — that milk gets poured down the drain. Should Canadians accept policy that supports such irresponsible waste? This cartel also raises a basic question — are we a free trading country? The non-answer, also sad but true, is that an important Quebec industry risks the articulated national priority of a free-trade agreement with the world’s largest economy sharing the world’s longest border.Why then the policy? .Having spent much of his career in the Department of Finance in Ottawa, our smooth-operating Prime Minister understands ‘The Road to Power.’ Such special perks for Quebec are conditional on support for the Natural Governing Party, i.e. the Liberals. This explains why most federal elections are over before the Manitoba border, and why half of the Conservative caucus also supported this insidious legislation.But inevitably, even these managed chickens come home to roost. Tolerance for this hypocrisy and political maneuvering for power no longer exists in many other parts of Canada, particularly Alberta and Saskatchewan.The ‘smooth operator’ has made Canada his playground until he moves on to a global role. Already with a global brand, Canada is just a stairway to Carney’s greater ordained heights and destiny. His book compares himself to Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius — “rising in the morning to do the work of mankind.” Yes, he wrote that. Out-of-control ambition and superiority, claiming his “human values” are superior to “market values.” He wrote that too. .Isn’t the market the outcome of millions of self-interested decisions and actions that ultimately reflect society’s values, not Carney’s?The consequence of this superiority is the risk of consummating a free trade agreement with a difficult counterparty who clearly dislikes Carney and what he stands for.It is only for crass political purposes that Quebec receives special treatment to enjoy an enhanced level of citizenship in our country. This is augmented by the Ottawa civil service, especially at the senior level, which requires bilingualism, also inevitably favouring Quebec. Another significant manifestation of the LE is appointments; what follows is an abbreviated scan of actions by Carney, the unofficial head of the LE.Jonathan Wilkinson was named Ambassador to the European Union. A previous adviser to Premier Roy Romanow and the Saskatchewan government, as Trudeau’s Minister of Energy, he led the attack on the energy sector. He has a heart, though, assuring a “just transition” for those destined to lose their jobs — what a guy!Another Westerner cum globalist, Chrystia Freeland, was also an important Trudeau cabinet minister leading the original CUSMA negotiations, among other key roles resulting in Canada’s “lost decade.” .In addition to her recent appointment as advisor on Economic Development of Ukraine, this former deputy prime minister and author now presides over the Rhodes Trust at her alma mater, Oxford University. She continually takes potshots at the US President from the cheap seats, probably infuriating Trump more than any other Canadian.Another Saskatchewan politico, also a LE, is Ralph Goodale. First elected in 1974, this USask law graduate made a career as one of the most talented politicians. He excelled at nodding his head for emphasis while saying almost nothing. That served him well — as other Trudeau colleagues stumbled, he became Minister of Finance notwithstanding a sparse background. After his defeat, Goodale was named High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom from 2021 to 2025, a Trudeau appointee.The most egregious appointment belongs to former Leader of the NDP, Jagmeet Singh. Roughly mirroring the career of Justin Trudeau, he kept Trudeau in power through his second and third terms. The ‘smooth operator’ rewarded Singh as the new Chief Executive Officer of Destination Canada, the country's national tourism marketing organization. His salary of $350,000 will be a handy top-up for his already lucrative pension. The Ottawa cesspool is at work.How many lower-profile appointments, made daily, institutionalize this reward system?The dairy cartel is a clear example of tiered citizenship in Canada — Quebec’s special status, Ontario the base case, and the West with absolutely no say, even regarding important national issues like a free-trade agreement renewal..Carney will be at his best in the next few months, making sure Albertans receive special treatment during the run-up to the referendum. But after?Wherever you might live, the LE defines our country, but this unfairness will not prevail forever, and current expressions of discontent are growing.A democracy, by definition, should include all regions of a federal state in decision-making. The inequality of the above 3 levels of citizenship will continue to threaten Canada’s future. So, Albertans, voting for OPTION 2 only assures a referendum will be held. A strong vote might trigger some serious and sincere discussions and change. All regions of the country deserve the dignity of living in a democracy with a say in decisions made in Ottawa, versus the long-term, sinister, and symbiotic relationship between Ottawa and Quebec. Don’t you agree?