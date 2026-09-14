Opinion

PINDER: Tiered citizenship and empty milk cartons — the high cost of the Laurentian Elite

From dairy monopolies to lucrative global appointments, the symbiotic grip of Quebec interests and Ottawa insiders threatens to tear Canada apart.
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Quebec
Usa
Jean Chretien
Free Trade
Mark Carney
Opinion
Dairy Cartel
Opinion Column
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