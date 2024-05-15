PINDER: Too cold? Too hot? They just want a crisis

Global warming fearmongering, recent warm weather and drought conditions in Western Canada have spawned a cadre of instant experts warning about what they call 'the new normal' — ever warmer weather, catastrophic fires and a calamitous future. These pop-up experts come from academia, ENGOs (environmental non-government organizations,) government agencies, wannabe scientists and media columnists, among others.This climate crisis narrative is driven by current temperatures, in turn by the moderate increase of carbon dioxide allegedly caused by human activities. But it is only a narrative — and a contested one at that. It is by no means proven.Notwithstanding, the cries of desperation are unending, and despite punitive government policies, including the much-maligned carbon tax, CO2 emissions continue to increase in Canada and globally.So, what's the solution? The proposal is additional government spending, more taxation, and growing diktaks as to what cars we can drive, what food is appropriate, what activities (including travel) will be permitted, and on and on and on. It appears the goal is to control our lives.This is exactly the end game of the United Nations and progressive leaders, desirous of transforming what remains of our free enterprise system into a socialist “paradise”. Again of course the UN, the World Economic Forum, Justin Trudeau, Joe Biden, and other elites will be in charge. Sorry Greta, you don’t rate.What everyone should do is chill (literally and figuratively) and inform. There are many books such as 'Unsettled,' by Steve Koonin, 'How the World Really Works,' by Vaclav Smil, and anything by Bjorn Lomborg, Matt Ridley, Judith Curry, Ross McKitrick or the many other authors who have researched the long history of global climate, its relationship to carbon dioxide, and attendant issues.But we do not need to look back very far to learn the current climate narrative is just a pretext to advance other agendas. Almost 100 years ago the weather became warm and windy, dust storms raged, and drought created what is widely known as The Dirty Thirties. Many high temperature records, since recent measurement began, still stand.There was widespread environmental, financial, and human devastation then that made life unliveable from the US Midwest to Western Canada. The plight of Oklahoma citizens was memorialized in John Steinbeck's 1939 novel, 'The Grapes of Wrath.' Woody Guthrie’s semi-autobiographical first album in 1940 was entitled 'Dust Bowl Ballads.' US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt responded with the New Deal, a significant intrusion into states' rights with a variety of new programs and spending. In Canada reluctant Prime Minister Bennett introduced the Bank of Canada and the Wheat Board. The former has become an important Canadian institution, and the latter took almost 90 years to dismantle, mostly the result of the determination of Lloydminster MP Gerry Ritz.With the combination of the stock market collapse of 1929, the imposition of trade barriers, significant government intrusions, and drought, this “Great Depression” endured more than a decade, ending only with the outbreak of World War II. Natural gas fired air conditioning, asphalt roads, and countless other advances enabled by fossil fuels, mitigates today much of the misery of the Dirty Thirties.So, to the point. Imagine if today’s elites, socialist governments, the UN, ENGOs, and sloppy media existed during the warm decade of the 1930s. The pop up experts, fretting, warning, and imploring more restrictions on our freedom, would be overwhelming us with fear.But then, a surprising but significant result occurred — not one, not two, not three, but four decades of colder weather ensued. So much so, there was consensus among scientists and media that another ice age (like The Little Ice Age) had begun. From a New York Times article of May 21, 1975, “Major cooling of the climate ... was widely considered inevitable”. On December 10, 1978, Science Magazine predicted “extensive northern hemisphere glaciation”. International Wildlife in its July 1975 issue said that global cooling must “stand alongside nuclear war as a likely source of misery”. Science Digest reported in February 1973 “the world’s climatologists are agreed... prepare for the next ice age”. The Christian Science Monitor reported on August 27, 1974, that armadillos were leaving Nebraska and heading south, and that heat-loving snails were scampering southward from European forests. This belittles the popular belief that we are again suffering “a climate crisis”. This unproven narrative was initiated and continues to be driven by the United Nations, a body that has strayed dramatically from its original purpose. For these superior people in their offices in New York and around the world, the need to persuade people to enable the UN to direct us in a post-national world is sooo tedious.They we want a global governance system with guess who in charge; but do we?The UN is headed by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, previously the President of Socialist International for 6 years. A socialist through and through, Gutierrez and his colleagues continue to make false statements and pressure countries to enact the UN agenda. And quickly because, we are reminded, we are in “a crisis”.How awful for Canada that the planet continues its now more than 10,000 year journey of gradual warming. How will Canada ever survive warmer weather? Seriously?Our dolt Prime Minister was among the first to sign on, declare Canada “post-national”, and aspire to be a global leader in solving the climate crisis with a net-zero mandate that is as unrealistic as unnecessary.This reveals glaring ignorance of the history of the planet. In just the last 2,000 years (the planet is 4.5 billion years) there was the Medieval Climate Optima with temperatures higher than today, and more recently the colder Little Ice Age. Pop up experts and sloppy media need to do some basic research and up their game. Canada continues to damage its reputation as a serious country. We are increasingly debt ridden and economic underperforming idealogues.The normal climate cycle often features abnormal weather. 