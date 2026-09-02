Opinion

PINDER: Trump vs. Carney — two egos are colliding to break US-Canada relations

From real estate sociopathy to globalist elitism, two top-down autocrats are setting up a high-stakes trade war without an arbitrator.
Trump vs Carney
Trump vs CarneyImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Donald Trump
Mark Carney
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Opinion Column
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