PINDER: United Nations deception – Inside the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s ‘Science’ factory

The IPCC was formed in 1992 to provide periodic assessments, lengthy reports, and analysis by legitimate scientists writing about topics in their “section.” In fact, scientist Ken Green, a Fellow of the Fraser Institute and frequent science resource on CBC (who has edited many of my Commentaries), contributed to the Third Assessment. He assures me the content is accurate. This legitimizes the IPCC and allows the UN to claim its science is unassailable.

However, (just to help us along), the UN also publishes a “Summary for Policy Makers”, a 30 page or so “interpretation” of the assessment which follows, often months later. The intelligent and deceptive folks at the UN quite rightly assume that neither politicians nor media would ever slog through the lengthy detailed reports, often highly technical. So, (out of goodness of their agenda driven hearts) the summaries are loaded up with evocative language, fearsome forecasts, imminent catastrophes, and so forth.

This is what gets reported, influencing public opinion, and impacting climate policy.