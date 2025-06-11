PINDER: Untrustworthy Ottawa makes independence look more attractive

Some of the responses to my most recent column were interpreted as support for independence, and indeed that is the position of the Western Standard. But my view is more than wordsmithing — independence, if necessary, but not necessarily independence..PINDER: When Alberta leaves Canada, Saskatchewan must go with it.A referendum is certainly in our future, and current support will surprise many in Central Canada. My view is that the breakup of Canada would be a colossal failure of all parties and entirely unnecessary. But sadly, it appears inevitable.While pipelines are critical for the future economic well-being of Alberta and Saskatchewan — and the country — they are but high-profile symptoms of a much deeper and longer-standing problem. One can understand the West's quasi-colonial status in 1905 when Alberta and Saskatchewan joined confederation, but our lesser and ineffective citizenship is no longer acceptable.That is, except for the “second-stringers” of socialists, NDPs, and those who value big, centralized government more than their own freedom to choose..Yes, when Upper and Lower Canada merged, assurances of certain exceptions were provided for Quebec. But forever, even as the world changes? That special status continues to flourish and evolve, but the original relationship with Western Canada is frozen like a prairie lake in winter. Central Canada, dominated politically by the Laurentian Elite (LE,) including the largely French-speaking senior civil service, needs to get their heads into the 21st century, accept that the country has changed in 120 years, and think longer term — especially about the potential contribution of the West..There remain important misconceptions.The first is that Westerners are whiners without substance. “We have heard it all before” and its “rep by pop” justification continue from Central Canada. With a few more pipelines and cookies and cream, this will once again subside.Maybe, but the growing economic strength, and the last decade of disgusting antagonism towards Western Canada's critical industries, have solidified already an strong resentment, and highlight the need for self-determination. It is not just oil and gas, but also other high-emitting industries including potash/ammonia, other mining, food production and processing, and others that are destined for elimination by this climate-crazed Liberal government.The real issue is the lack of meaningful influence that facilitates political advantage-taking, and also undermines the dignity and potential contributions of too many who live in the West and care about democracy and their country. If Premier Smith's recent assertion proves true that Heritage Minister Guilbeault intends to convert more of Alberta into a national park, thereby threatening further pipeline construction, it merely shows that with this same old gang, notwithstanding a new face, enough is never enough..The articulated agenda continues, even as the carbon tax is cleverly moved upstream. Notwithstanding the pirating of many Conservative policies, it is hard for investors to trust this government. Guilbeault's disdain, does not encourage capital returns to Canada. The core legislation — Bills C-69 (discouraging major projects) and C-48 (no tankers off the coast of British Columbia) — are still in place. (Yet tankers, denied off the West Coast, still move oil up the St. Lawrence River to Quebec refineries.)And the emissions cap legislation is still on the docket. Such threats and actions to limit and ultimately reduce oil production ignore the fact that only 10 per cent of emissions along the oil emissions chain are the result of production — fully 80 per cent are the result of the burning of fossil fuels. These are the result of everyday activities such as driving to work or receiving an Amazon delivery..To put it another way, for Canada to be a global leader, the solution would not be limiting industries in the West, but rather shutting Pearson airport, the 401 and a multitude of highways, and the manufacturing of automobiles, steel, aluminum and other products that are part of the foundation of every industrial country including Canada. These are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec. Why do emission caps ignore these facts?The policy framework is mean-spirited, upside down, and backwards.Perhaps the biggest misconception is that the goal, even if achieved, matters. When I was a kid, one of the running jokes was that of a bug on its back floating down a river with an erection yelling “raise the drawbridge.” This is my imagery of Canada's obsession with emissions leadership and our 1.6 per cent of global emissions. Shutting Canada down completely would only create a rounding error, as China and India, excluded from the Paris Climate Accord wish list, will replace those emissions in a year or two.It is an unkind but true observation that the administration of our country, for decades mostly governed by the Laurentian Elite, is a resounding failure. Increasingly, Westerners are looking at the rest of the country as a dead-weight impediment to our future prosperity. Imagine lower taxes, a smart and modern regulatory framework, freedom from stifling and at times malicious government oversight and interference, and the influx of capital without the drag of Central Canada.Imagine also lower pension costs, no need to “equalize” bad policy outcomes, or carry and repay our irresponsible levels of debt in Canada, Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada. Citizens would finally have impact into decision-making and interaction with politicians who, by comparison, will be next door. It introduces the likelihood of only two levels of government, fewer layers of the legal system, and decisions by judges with a common cultural heritage..The cultures of Central Canada, both in Quebec and Ontario, have changed dramatically in recent decades, fostered in part by untrammelled immigration, and institutions (educational and professional associations included) captured by the progressive virus. Why fight it with no political say when there is a forthcoming opportunity to move on without it? We are no longer a nation of people who want to do great things together.The real issue is the lack of meaningful influence that facilitates political advantage-taking, also undermining the dignity of too many who live in the West and wish to fully participate in our political affairs. Independence is increasingly the sensible solution for Western Canadian discontent and long-term economic prospects.Sadly, ever more, independence appears to be necessary.