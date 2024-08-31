Opinion

PINDER: Why is the supposed peacemaker UN biassed against Israel?

Other Arab countries consistently refuse 'Palestinian' refugees
In 1948, the year Israel was founded, the United Nations Organizations proposed what would now be called a 'two-state solution,' that is separate homelands for Arabs and Jews. At the time, the Arabs wouldn't have it. They still won't, war is the result and the UN has now turned against Israel.
In 1948, the year Israel was founded, the United Nations Organizations proposed what would now be called a 'two-state solution,' that is separate homelands for Arabs and Jews. At the time, the Arabs wouldn't have it. They still won't, war is the result and the UN has now turned against Israel.Western Standard files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Hamas
Antisemitism in United Nations
Avi Benlolo

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news