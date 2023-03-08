Summerview Wind Farm Pincher Creek

Summerview Wind Farm, Pincher Creek, Alberta.

 Royalbroil Wiki Commons

A past column identified the false assertions by activists and climate change alarmists in respect of “saving the planet” and defining carbon dioxide as a “pollutant.” Similarly misnamed 'renewables' are inaccurately relied upon to reduce carbon output.

A definition of renewables: “Collected from renewable resources, naturally replenished, such as sunlight, wind, rain, tides, waves, and geothermal heat.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(4) comments

john.lankers
john.lankers

How dare you, telling the truth.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Too bad we can't ship all the dead birds and bats from each windmill in Canada directly to Parliament. Drop them right there in front of the speaker and let them enjoy the fruits of these giants.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Based.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

These bird and bat choppers need to be outlawed.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.