Opinion

PINDER: World-class sham — the ‘climate crisis’

From net zero to UN influence, the climate narrative exaggerates risk to justify government control and silence dissent.
Earth on fire
Earth on fireImage courtesy of Twitter/X
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United Nations
Global Warming
Opinion
Ice Age
Opinion Column
climate hoax
global cooling

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