PINDER: World-class sham — the ‘climate crisis’

The significant narrative, perhaps unrivalled in the history of the world, is the notion that we are experiencing a “climate crisis.” It is deception and outright dishonesty at many levels, making it an easy example of the narrative theme, yet also difficult, given so many layers of deception.This narrative, as will be fully described, ignores simple facts and common sense and features complex science with many variables and co-variables. Climate is long-term, for which data are not always clear. Most of the fearmongering is based on weather — short-term, unpredictable, and without a base for frequent comparisons.The protagonists allow ideology to blind them to facts and common sense. Emissions are not really the issue, but rather a pathway to more government and control over citizens. It is hardly a coincidence that socialists are at the forefront of this powerful narrative.One of the great themes of the twentieth century is the discrediting of socialism as a means of organizing a country and society. But socialists are intelligent, often so much so that they adopt the moral superiority necessary to justify managing our lives. While facts are deliberately overlooked, fear is a long-demonstrated and effective motivator of people.The “global warming” scare evolved into “climate change” when the predictions of mathematical models were found to be grossly inaccurate. As reality further undermines the narrative, it was elevated to “a climate crisis.” The always unreasonable goal of “net zero” has finally been achieved — visited Cuba lately? It is the inevitable example of a socialist country without fossil fuels..For those who find facts compelling, over geological time the world has repeatedly experienced lengthy periods of glaciation, especially over the past 2.5 million years, with comparatively brief warm interludes averaging 10,000 years. The current interlude, the Holocene, is ageing, now 11,700 years old. Shouldn't our fear be the likely return of the next ice age?I frequently pose the question to well-informed and educated people as to the level of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere, with disappointing results — most do not know this basic fact about the narrative. Please consider that question yourself. The number of generally informed people who cannot answer that question is one of the reasons why the narrative has been so successful to date.The answer is 0.04 of 1 % — an infinitesimally small component that equates to one unit out of 2,500.CO2 is a trace gas that is one of the three components necessary for life on Earth, with water and oxygen. Children at school learn about photosynthesis, whereby plants inhale CO2 and exhale oxygen. Without CO2 in the air and dissolved in water, there would be no green plants, therefore no animals, and in turn, no human life. The activists have done an incredible job of demonizing CO2 as a pollutant, even confirmed by some courts. This trace gas is odourless and colourless at room temperature and essential to our existence..It also performs an important role that distinguishes our planet from the others. Carbon dioxide is a powerful radiant which influences water vapour and other gases such that, making it unique among planets, keeping the atmosphere warm enough to support plant, animal, and human life.Some pollutant!There is no doubt that human activity generates CO2 emissions — this includes all of us from breathing. But the quantum versus natural levels are small. Despite the facts, the crisis narrative is constantly repeated by the United Nations and other climate activists (such as our recent and current Prime Ministers and the Federal Liberal Government), and, unfortunately, the mainstream media.To question the narrative is to be labelled a “denier,” a deliberate and disgusting attempt to link legitimate historical facts with a term synonymous with the Holocaust.The climate is always changing with many and often complex factors, not always understood. Yet the ideological protagonists allege that the small growth (two parts per million per year) of current low levels of CO2 is “burning up the planet.”Those unwilling to acknowledge natural temperature variability over billions of years are the real deniers.As the planet Earth has been warming for almost 12,000 years following a lengthy period of glaciation, glaciers melt. This is a regular occurrence repeated through the many cycles of glaciation and warming. It is a very slow process versus a brief human life and is only disturbing because of the false narrative promulgated by the United Nations and its fellow travellers.The next column describes the process from 1992 until today that has created this monstrous narrative, dividing the world, squandering huge amounts of capital, and denying personal freedom as the United Nations seeks to establish a set of global governance rules. Any guess as to who would preside over more global rules for us plebeians under the guise of a climate crisis? Yup, the United Nations.