POLCZER: Add ‘ecocide’ to list of Liberal ‘thoughtcrimes’ in latest attack on Alberta oil

In his infamous 1948 novel Nineteen Eighty-four, George Orwell coined the term ‘thoughtcrime’ used by governments to suppress ideas they don’t agree with.Now the federal government is looking to add ‘ecocide’ to the list of punishable offences made by oil and gas companies — among others — for touting the environmental benefits of its products in advertising.Bill C-59, a rewrite of the Competition Act, is presently undergoing amendments in the Senate that would impose stiff financial penalties for ‘greenwashing’ the environmental benefits of emissions reduction, for example, if they don’t meet an unspecified “international methodology” (read, European Union) for accuracy..And in fact, at a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Green party Leader Elizabeth May agreed with Stop Ecocide Canada that climate and environment offenders should face the International Criminal Court at The Hague, a forum normally reserved for war criminals and crimes against humanity.“For them to promote a campaign of self-interest and deception on this scale in an election year is beyond despicable,” she said.The bill, which received third reading on May 28, is presently before the Senate awaiting receiving royal assent and has received support from the Liberals, NDP and Bloc Québécois. It follows a similar attempt in February by NDP MP Charlie Angus to introduce a private members bill calling for jail time for oil and gas executives. That attempt was shrugged off. But nobody’s laughing now..According to Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz: “(Angus’) bill was laughed away as being just plain crazy. A few months later, through last-minute amendments to Bill C-59, MP Charlie Angus has managed to sneak his bill in through the back door.”The UCP government is vowing to invoke the Sovereignty Act — yet again — if it’s passed.A major distinction this time around is that private individuals and environmental groups groups will be able to file complaints, virtually guaranteeing procedural gridlock and an endless barrage of frivolous claims. .One of the first targets is the Calgary-based Pathways Alliance, a group of major oil sands producers which is presently considering a massive carbon capture and storage project north of Edmonton. The problem is not so much the project itself, but that the technology is admittedly untested — simply because it’s never been deployed at such scale. .Granted, it’s pretty tough to back up claims on something that’s not even in the ground yet. But bright minds say it will work and there’s a decent chance it will. I believe them.Same for claims from Calgary-based Canada Action (the ones responsible for the ’I (heart) Canadian oil and gas’ stickers) that BC LNG exports will reduce global emissions — they will — by displacing coal fired power in countries like China and India under Article 6 of the Paris Accord. We won’t know until exports actually happen post-2025.They were rebuked by the Advertising Standards council but, fortunately, won’t actually face criminal sanction. Yet. Rest assured, that day is coming if C-59 passes in its present form.Proponents of the bill — Environmental Defence — says it will force companies to be accountable for what it calls “deception.”In a statement, it said it was “disappointed” with Schulz’s “talking points” and urged her to reconsider..“This is critical as more companies rely on broad sustainability values-based branding and vague climate-supporting statements, rather than the product they’re marketing or the merits of their environmental or climate record,” it said. “Greenwashing is a type of false advertising. One example is when oil and gas companies try to market themselves or their products as environmentally friendly, despite fossil fuels being the main cause of the climate crisis.”.Is the proposed law unconstitutional? Probably. Again, we won’t know until somebody takes it up in court. By then, hundreds of millions — billions — will be spent on wasted legal fees only for the Feds to lose in court. Again.The point is, it’s just all part of a deliberate strategy to poison hearts and minds at a time when industry is truly on the cusp of making great strides to meaningful accomplishments in cleaning up its record. They’re playing ball. Absolute emissions will peak by the end of the decade and start trending down, although net zero by 2050 is probably wishful thinking. But it will be close.It’s a story of innovation and perseverance that needs to be told. Because it’s a good story, not just for Alberta and Canada, but the world. That’s exactly what Ottawa is afraid of because it runs counter to their narrative that it is impossible to have a healthy oil and gas industry AND protect the environment. Bill C-59 proves it.Polczer is the Western Standard's energy reporter. He has covered the industry for years.