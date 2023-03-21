In scenes reminiscent of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago, contagion fears in global financial markets spread Monday even as central banks — including Canada’s — moved to stop a fiscal virus that threatens to undermine world monetary policy.

That’s because Switzerland isolated its two largest and oldest lending institutions and US authorities put two more of its own on life support. A report in the New York Post said another dozen US institutions could be forced to close or offered life lines in the coming days. The difference this time is that instead of the ‘Wuhan virus’ this could rightly be called a ‘Californication’ syndrome.

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

(1) comment

John1963
John1963

Remember the child's game "Wack a Mole"

