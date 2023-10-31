POLCZER: Trudeau’s Wile E. Coyote moment exposes Libs’ carbon farce

Sometimes that light at the end of the tunnel really is a train, much to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s chagrin.The prime minister must be feeling an awful lot like self-proclaimed genius Wile E. Coyote these days after his attempt to toss a carbon tax bone to Maritimers turned into a proverbial Acme anvil and exploded in his face.One can’t help but feel sorry for poor Wile E. — apart from the fact that his wounds are always self-inflicted. The poor bugger always has it coming to him..The difference this time is he’s managed to drag the entire Liberal caucus and its misguided and miserable climate policies over the cliff with him. And expose the lie at the heart of his government’s equally wretched energy policies.That’s because the centrepiece of his climate crusade — the carbon tax — has been the raison d'être of his whole government since it was first elected in 2015. Barely a day goes by without a press release from Natural Resources Canada without the typical pedantic boiler plate: “The Government of Canada is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity system to achieve a net-zero electricity grid by 2035." "That is why we are investing in renewable energy initiatives that support Canada's clean energy transition and lead to decarbonized, smart and integrated utilities that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, keep our air clean and support stronger, healthier communities for everyone to call home.”.That’s before Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson hands out a single tax dollar; he hands out hundreds of millions of them a week. Every week, day in and day out since he took over Natural Resources in 2020. It’s so redundant it’s become a tired cliche, much like the PM himself. And his petulant Environment and ‘Climate Change’ Minister, Stephen Guilbeault who’s become a clownish parody of Chief Inspector Clouseau. ‘The Pheun! The Phuen is rink-ing!’Except it isn’t funny anymore..It’s hardly worth asking if Trudeau really had Maritimers’ best interests at heart, given they’ve been shielded from carbon taxes for the past three years even as they’ve tripled everywhere else in the country.Everyone knows taxing heating bills is as un-Canadian as, well, freezing in the dark in winter when the power is turned off in the name of arbitrary, ideological net-zero fantasies, to paraphrase Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.Little wonder Messrs. Wilkinson and Guilbeault were backpedaling on Tuesday, vowing ‘no more carve outs’ for natural gas — after accusing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith of fear-mongering on electricity regulations while giving a pass to what is arguably the most polluting home heating method after burning coal.This while Wilkinson was in Calgary last week warning Canadians — Albertans and Saskatchewanians mainly — that they’re going to have to eventually give up their hot water heaters and gas-fired furnaces. Or be forced to do it..At least Newfoundlanders — God bless ’em — won’t be burning sticks this winter. Even if home heating oil comes off the bottom of refinery tower, along with bunker fuel burned in the bowels of fishing boats.I’m sure it was the best interests of various Newfies and Newbies (as New Brunswickers call themselves) Trudeau had in mind when he forsook his own climate fanaticism for their economic well being, and not the Liberals’ sagging electoral fortunes.Not after Gudie Hutchings, Trudeau’s minister of rural economic development said if Westerners want fair treatment they should elect more Liberal MPs. That’s notwithstanding she’s actually from Saskatchewan herself.In fact, the answer is quite the opposite, and equally — and painfully — obvious. Canadians shouldn’t elect ANY Liberal MPs if they want fair treatment and send them packing into the political wilderness — just like they did after Pierre the Elder took his infamous walk in the snow on February 29, 1984. Problem solved.And as it so happens, 2024 is also a leap year. We can only hope history repeats.Take off, eh.