Opinion

PORRITT: Alberta’s Bill 25 isn’t removing politics from classrooms — it’s redefining them

From flag bans to anthem rules and stripped trustee powers, the UCP’s education overhaul raises deeper questions about identity, authority, and what belongs in public schools.
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ClassroomCourtesy Blonde Bigot/Twitter
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Alberta
Education
Opinion
Alberta Education
Opinion Column
Bill 25
flag bans
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