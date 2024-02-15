Opinion

POSNER: How antisemitism is infecting Canada's theatre scene

Christopher Morris in "The Runner," a play about an Israeli ZAKA volunteer, whose prouction has been cancelled at Victoria's Belfry Theatre, following pro-Palestinian protests.
Christopher Morris in "The Runner," a play about an Israeli ZAKA volunteer, whose prouction has been cancelled at Victoria's Belfry Theatre, following pro-Palestinian protests.Dylan Hewlett Wikimedia Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Pro-Palestine Protest
Belfry Theatre
ZAKA
Christopher Morris

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news