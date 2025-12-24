Premier Moe’s Christmas Greetings

On the night of Jesus' birth, a light shone in the sky...
"When they saw the star, they rejoiced exceedingly with great joy." (Matthew 2:10)
The three wise men followed that light. To find the newborn to bring him gifts and worship.
They followed that star to find the light of Christ.
Lights continue to shine at Christmas.
The lights on our trees that illuminate our families gathering together.
We watch our children's eyes light up on Christmas Day as they wait to open gifts.
We see the light and hope that volunteers bring to others throughout the year but in particular during this Christmas season.
In a world that - at times - feels dark, we all have the opportunity to be that light for others.
Gather friends and sing carols at a nursing home... light up the lives of those who might be alone this season.
Bring a meal to a neighbour.
Donate toys to children who might not have gifts this year.
Drop off socks and mittens at a shelter.
We all know someone whose family can't make it home for Christmas... invite them over for dinner.
Being a light doesn't require large public displays.
The smallest light brightens the night.
If you are feeling blessed this holiday season, be a blessing - a light - to someone else.
My wife Krista and I - along with our family - wish you and your family a very merry Christmas.
May it be filled with light. We wish you a very merry Christmas... and bright, hopeful new year.