PRINGLE: Alberta independence exposes the church’s crisis of courage

“When will there be justice in Athens? There will be justice in Athens when those who are not injured are as outraged as those who are.”Thucydides.God cares about the future of nations, and He is furious when His people become so lazy, fat, and spiritually dead that they don’t care about their country.“You drink wine by the bowlful, and fragrance yourselves with the latest perfumes, caring nothing that your nation is going to ruin.” Amos 6:6The Bible tells us why God rained fire and brimstone down upon Sodom and Gomorrah. The Canadian church might believe they have nothing to worry about since “I’m not living that kind of lifestyle.” If that is your church, then I have some extremely shocking information that might be bad news for them.Ezekiel 16:49–50 explains, “Now this was the sin of your sister Sodom: She and her daughters were arrogant, overfed, and unconcerned; they did not help the poor and needy. They were haughty and did detestable things before me.”God was enraged by the pride and laziness, and by the apathy of the people towards injustice.There is a Judgement Day coming for the church. What will this Judgement Day be like?I include myself in this drastic warning..For 30 years of my life, I wrote Letters to the Editor. I knew the issues and voted conservative. (After all, a vote for conservatives is a vote for Jesus, right?)I realize now what was almost nothing. What did I do about abortion? Next to nothing. What did I do about many other horrific evils the government committed? Practically nothing.Hundreds of conversations with pastors, church board members, and other “Christians” gave me a terrifying shock.When most of the Canadian church hears the story of the Good Samaritan — they think they are the good Samaritan.The Words of Christ expose to us that the Church in Canada is mostly the religious people who walk by and do nothing about injustice. We are the religious people!Two thousand little girls have had their breasts cut off, and the church says and does nothing. Eighty percent of the churches in a local city of 100,000 people won’t even allow a pro-life brochure in their lobby.Many church people are on the fence about Alberta independence. I am going to give three reasons which make an irrefutable case as to why it is of utmost importance that the church take a righteous stand and vote for Alberta independence..The Moral ReasonBill C4 passed with a ton of Conservative MP support, and even Pierre Poilievre voted to ban the teaching of the Bible on gender. This is proof that if we want to have any hope of living in a nation without these evils — there is zero possibility of this happening in an Alberta that continues to be captured and imprisoned by a Liberal or Conservative Federal government that shakes its fists in the face of God.If this offends you, please note: The Bible says in Proverbs 10:10, “a bold rebuke promotes peace.”Here in Alberta, on the other hand, the grassroots of this province have succeeded in banning the surgical sexual mutilation of children!The Financial ReasonPoland, Greece, Germany, and Japan all travelled to Canada and begged Trudeau to sell them natural gas — and he refused, all while 23,000 people died last year waiting for surgery. Since 2018, it’s 100,000 dead on waiting lists. Does the church even care about human lives? Money saves lives. It’s that simple.The Liberals are deliberately bankrupting Canada so it can be sold for pennies on the dollar to the global elites. Just like they did to Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union.Winston Churchill said, “The only thing we learn from history is that we don’t learn from history.”.The cowardly church says, “We aren’t supposed to be involved in politics.” The Bible says in Proverbs 31:23, “Her husband is well known, for he sits in the council meeting with the other civic leaders.”I submit it is heretical false teaching to claim that the church is not supposed to be involved in government.The Reality ReasonThe Canadian people who fled communist Czechoslovakia, Poland, China, Romania, Venezuela, Ukraine, and others all are shocked how cowardly and stubborn Canadians are about the realities of communism enslaving Canada. They warn and shout from the rooftops, and most of the Canadian Church attacks them for not being nice.Can unjust leaders claim that God is on their side? Leaders who permit injustice by their laws?” Psalm 94:20Will God be on our side as long as we permit injustice?