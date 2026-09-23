Opinion

PRINGLE: Alberta independence exposes the church’s crisis of courage

Faith demands more than private conviction, and Alberta’s independence debate is forcing Christians to confront the moral, political, and economic direction of Canada.
Alberta church at a crossroads
Alberta church at a crossroadsImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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