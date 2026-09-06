PRINGLE: Canada on the edge of genocide — the warning signs we are ignoring

“The farther you look into the past, the farther you can see into the future.” Winston ChurchillLast year, 23,000 people in Canada died while waiting for surgery, contributing to a total of 100,000 deaths since 2018. Over the past decade, 76,000 individuals in Canada have been euthanized, with concerns that babies may soon be targeted. Additionally, the Communist Carney government recently allocated $2 billion to Ukraine, and a Western Standard article revealed that $11 billion has been distributed globally for gender propaganda.The government recorded 7,000 deaths, critical injuries, and 96 spontaneous abortions attributed to the experimental mRNA COVID-19 injection. However, they ceased maintaining these records in January 2024, over 30 months ago, which some believe is a cover-up to conceal the ongoing harm being inflicted on citizens. Discrimination, violence, and vicious public attacks against the unvaccinated are seen as Stage 1 and Stage 3 of the 10 stages of Genocide. Trudeau’s labelling of millions of Canadians as racist and misogynistic, questioning their tolerance, represents Stage 4 and Stage 6, which involve dehumanization and polarization. Despite promising no long gun registry, the Liberal government has banned hundreds of new models of legal guns through backdoor regulations, achieving the same goal without calling it a “long gun registry,” which is Stage 5. This move has even raised alarms in the United States about the communist Liberal government’s gun grab. Additionally, the Liberal government’s expenditure of almost $400 million on black site quarantine hotels during COVID-19 is viewed as Stage 7 and Stage 8 of the 10 stages of Genocide, involving preparation and segregation. .Most seem blissfully unaware of history. We are literally only one stage away in Canada from the literal final step of historical government genocide. .The over 100,000 people lost are victims, the frogs in the pot of hot water, unwittingly slowly cooked to death. During all these horrific examples of evil, where is the church? God does not look kindly on this cowardice. “Rescue those who are unjustly sentenced to death; don’t stand back and let them die. Don’t try to avoid responsibility by saying you didn’t know about it. For God knows all hearts and He sees you. He keeps watch over your soul, and He knows you knew! And He will judge all people according to what they have done.” Proverbs 24:12.God warns us of our duty in these times..The Bible tells us not to be afraid in these times. He calls us to stand for truth and righteousness by speaking up. He promises us He will be with us. We are not supposed to be afraid of people attacking us or being angry with us because they hate Jesus or they are a church that is refusing to follow God’s commands. The Bible tells us, “If you fail under pressure, your strength is not very great.” Proverbs 24:10Sadly, I have to say this, but many of the institutional churches hate and persecute those who follow the commands of God.They hate because the actions of the just bring heavy conviction upon them for their refusal to obey our Lord and Saviour. Corrupt people and the leaders of corrupt churches will turn against those who speak the truth. “For you will be expelled from the synagogues, and the time is coming when those who kill you will think they are doing a holy service for God.” John 16:2God tells us not to be afraid of dying. We read in Matthew 10:28: “Don’t be afraid of those who want to kill your body; they cannot touch your soul. Fear only God, who can destroy both soul and body in hell.”.You cannot threaten me with heaven.I desire to be kind. I desire to help others. I desire to be friends with everyone, but the Apostle Paul wrote, “Imitate me as I imitate Christ.” 1 Corinthians 11:1 Jesus was murdered because His truth threatened the religious political government and its control. We can have the best love and motives, but we will still be hated by those who are selfish and worship their comfort over truth, justice, and righteousness. I admit there are times I find myself afraid. These concerns and fears fade quickly when I remind myself that I will stand in front of God one day and give an account for my life. Jesus said in Mark 7:13, “Making void the word of God by your tradition which you have handed down. You do many things like this.” Canadian tradition mostly prioritizes and worships not rocking the boat over doing the right thing. This is antithetical to the call of Christ. Will the church rise to the calling of our Lord and Saviour?