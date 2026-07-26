Opinion

PRINGLE: Canada's churches face a defining choice — obey the government or defend biblical truth

Pandemic mandates, controversial legislation, and political pressure exposed a widespread failure of spiritual leadership across the country.
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Opinion
Opinion Column
bibilical truth
pandemic mandates
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