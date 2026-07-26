PRINGLE: Canada's churches face a defining choice — obey the government or defend biblical truth

“Historically, the most terrible things: war, genocide, and slavery, have resulted not from disobedience, but from obedience.” Howard ZinnWe have seen that most of the church in Canada is very ignorant regarding what the proper biblical response should be to tyrannical authorities.A great (or rather terrible) example of this happened when Pastor James Coates was arrested by Alberta police on February 15, 2021. I was shocked. I ran into a couple from my church and said to them, “Can you believe that Pastor James Coates was just arrested?” They replied, “It serves him right. He should obey the government.”In hindsight, those who properly apply the Bible have the confirmation of our beliefs when the crushing mandates were finally declared illegal, and the government attacks against the Freedom Convoy were declared illegal twice by the Supreme Court.I can also state with biblical confirmation that the COVID-19 mandates were unscriptural. The Bible does not quarantine healthy people — only sick people — therefore it is clear the government was violating Scripture when they arbitrarily implemented quarantine mandates with zero scientific or legal basis, resulting in the unjust imprisonment of citizens. “He shall remain unclean as long as he has the disease. He is unclean. He shall live alone. His dwelling shall be outside the camp.” Leviticus 13:46, ESV.It is an abomination that the vast majority of churches across Canada aligned themselves with the tyrannical governments that were violating not only Bible commands, but also the actual law of the land..A second example of tyrannical government is the government propaganda that has been flooding the country about the claimed “discovery” of 215 “unmarked graves” of indigenous children in Kamloops.The Canadian government under Trudeau claimed, “the 215 children whose lives were taken.” In his propaganda piece before the nation, Trudeau violated Bible commands that prohibit dishonesty when he announced that “Black Canadians have faced systemic barriers when it comes to starting or growing a business.”The government, Chief Rosanne Casimir, and Dr. Sarah Beaulieu, a sessional instructor and GPR specialist at the University of the Fraser Valley, worked together to perpetrate this hoax on the entire world.I witnessed my own church immediately jumping on the fake news bandwagon. My church invited indigenous people to the church, organized, and issued a public apology from the pulpit to them shortly after the hoax was released.Dishonesty is clearly a violation of Scripture. “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbour,” Exodus 20:16, ESV.In case anyone does not understand the seriousness of this hoax, a dramatic increase in church vandalism and arson has exploded across the nation..A recent story from the New York Post ran the following headline: Canada’s mass-graves scam reveals the high price of media bias.The following quotes from the article state: Canada’s state broadcaster, the CBC, cataloged 33 churches “burned to the ground” between 2021 and 2024, with 24 of those incidents “confirmed arsons.”“A researcher and some community leaders suggest Canada’s colonial history and recent discoveries of potential burial sites at former residential schools may have lit the fuse” for the incendiary attacks, the CBC reported.Lies have consequences.The mainstream media is guilty of either outrageous incompetence or malevolent intent. Some leaders in the church have cooperated with blatant dishonesty from the media.In December 2021, we also saw this headline from the CBC: Canadian Press names Kamloops unmarked graves discovery Canada's news story of the year.Total lies named by establishment media as story of the year!.The corrupt media has largely emerged unscathed for their blatant lies, and the church has largely obediently complied with perpetrating this hoax.Why don’t pastors call out the government or the media on these lies?Do they have suicidal empathy?In only three years from 2021 to 2024, 306 arsons occurred in Canada. When compared with the 10 previous years, this is a 97% increase!The refusal of pastors to speak about this to their churches is a grave injustice.In Ephesians 5:11 (ESV), we read, “Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.”The church has also largely ignored Bill C4, the corrupt law that bans teaching the commands of God on gender. The warnings from a few about the coming tyranny from Bill C9 have also been largely ignored.My Russian, Chekizlovakin, Polish, Romanian, Chinese, and Ukrainian friends are astounded at the apathetic response of Canadians to these draconian tyrannical laws.They fled communist hellholes to find freedom in Canada, only to find the dark spectre of communism taking over in Canada.Will the church rise before it’s too late?