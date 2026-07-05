Opinion

PRINGLE: Stop voting for the lesser of two evils — how Alberta conservatives and the Church lost their moral compass

Christians have been manipulated by fear for decades — and compromising on core values has cost Alberta more than any election.
Compass
CompassImage courtesy of Samuel Chenard on Unsplash
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Morals And Ethics
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