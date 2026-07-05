PRINGLE: Stop voting for the lesser of two evils — how Alberta conservatives and the Church lost their moral compass

Brandon Pringle is a studied pastor with decades of business experience. He has been married for 32 years, has 2 awesome kids, and 3 amazing grandkids. Brandon’s heart is for the church, the community, and the future of Alberta.William Penn said, “Right is right, even if everyone is against it, and wrong is wrong, even if everyone is for it.” One of the things I am most ashamed of is something I said to my daughter 8 years ago. Let me explain. It was January 2019. The future of Alberta was on the line. Four years of disastrous NDP rule. Gross outstanding provincial debt increased from only $11 billion to over $90 billion. The devastating NDP carbon tax was damaging the economy and Alberta households. .PRINGLE: The Church's silence on ‘gender affirming care’ will be judged by history.To help “save” Alberta, I got very busy supporting the Kenney campaign. I attended Kenney events. I was talking to everyone who would listen for a second, and I even took the radical step of door knocking. Our daughter came over for dinner, and as she was leaving, I reminded her how important the upcoming vote was and to make sure she didn’t forget to vote. She looked at me and said what approximately was, “Dad, the conservatives have really done a lot of bad things. Should we really be supporting them?”.And then I said the infamous words, “I know, honey. We’ve always had to vote for the lesser of 2 evils.”For 30 years of my life, many church people said this, so I didn’t really know any better. After standing as a candidate in two municipal elections, a provincial election, and a federal election, I know better. In hundreds of conversations with church people, I hear it. Then I ask them: “Would God vote for the lesser of two evils?” Of course, he wouldn’t. But they won’t dare say it because it exposes the lie. The murderous master of political subterfuge, communist Vladimir Lenin said, “People have always been the foolish victims of deception and self-deception in politics, and they always will be until they have learnt to seek out the interests of some class or other behind all moral, religious, political phrases, declarations, and promises to seek out the interest of that class or classes.”They tell us, “We must vote for the lesser of two evils.” And we believe it. Politicians understand the power of this lie — as do many of our friends. They know it taps into the greatest motivator of people — fear. First, tell the people why they must be afraid. Next, provide your idea as their saviour. Now you can get them to agree to almost anything — no matter how stupid, evil, or much it defies logic. COVID-19, for example. Kenney told us two weeks to flatten the curve. His “medical experts” all spoke in lockstep, saying the radical lockdowns were necessary..Mainstream media — ALL IN. Unions — ALL IN. The justice system — ALL IN. At a weekly Nineteenth Street Red Deer rally, I personally witnessed an RCMP officer videotaping all the people at the event! Treating the people he was supposed to serve and protect like drug dealers. The only “crime” being committed was peacefully drinking coffee and donuts purchased from the chain that currently must not be named.The Wild Rose formed in 2005 because the Progressive Conservatives (PCs) were becoming Liberal! They were betraying our Albertan values. The 2015 NDP win was 100% the fault of the PCs. The losers blamed the people — the ones who vote for values — and the public bought it. The losers convinced everyone the election loss was their fault! They took the blame and fell for Kenney and the political schtick again. Imagine what Alberta might have avoided if the church had drawn the line in 2005? Second Corinthians 6:14 says, “How can goodness be a partner with wickedness? How can light live with darkness?” .Candidates don’t need to be religious or perfect. With no perfect people in the world, it’s impossible to have perfect candidates — especially if I am one of them. Candidates must, however, have the courage to be on the right side of red-line issues. Surgical mutilation of children, for example. That is a red line, and despite the Premier not making it an important issue, good members insisted that it must be dealt with — and it was. Alberta is now the only province in Canada that does not have these heinous surgeries. There are other red lines. In the last election, communist values flipped a seat by only seven votes. Another riding by only 30 votes. Four more by only 133 to 585 votes. Amos 6:6 says, “You drink wine by the bowlful, and perfume yourselves with exotic fragrances, caring nothing at all that your nation is going to ruin.” God clearly cares about the future of the province. Will the rest of the church? Brandon Pringle is a studied pastor with decades of business experience. He has been married for 32 years, has 2 awesome kids, and 3 amazing grandkids. Brandon’s heart is for the church, the community, and the future of Alberta.