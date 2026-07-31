Opinion

PRINGLE: The arrogance of human utopias — rejecting Biblical wisdom built a century of slaughter

From Karl Marx to modern totalitarianism, history proves that trying to fix God's design always ends in ruin.
Karl Marx, 1818 to 1883. The founder of Communism. As a consequence of his doctrine’s implementation across all contexts, it was imposed in, Marx became responsible for the deaths of over 100 million people the world over.
Karl Marx, 1818 to 1883. The founder of Communism. As a consequence of his doctrine’s implementation across all contexts, it was imposed in, Marx became responsible for the deaths of over 100 million people the world over.
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Communism
Karl Marx
Deaths
Opinion
Opinion Column
Utopianism
Biblical wisdom
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