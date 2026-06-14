PRINGLE: The Church's silence on ‘gender affirming care’ will be judged by history

Brandon Pringle is a studied pastor with decades of business experience. He has been married for 32 years, has 2 awesome kids, and 3 amazing grandkids. Brandon’s heart is for the church, the community, and the future of Alberta.Winston Churchill once said, “The longer you can look back, the farther you can look forward.”If Churchill were speaking today, perhaps he might say it this way, "The farther we look into the past, the farther we can see into the future."In the Introduction to his Lectures on the Philosophy of History, Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel wrote, “But what experience and history teach is this — that peoples and governments never have learned anything from history, or acted on principles deduced from it.”Human beings have a terrible habit of repeating the same mistakes over and over and over again.Before we get super impressed by these statesmen of history, we need to give first credit to the first person to express this principle.Over 3000 years ago, the wisest king who ever lived, King Solomon, wrote in Ecclesiastes 1:9, "History merely repeats itself. All been done before. There is nothing new under the sun."Right this moment in Canada, history is repeating itself. The horrors of WW2 are being repeated in sanitized surgical bays all over Canada.Over the past decade, 2000 little girls have been surgically sexually mutilated — deceptively called gender-affirming care — and the church couldn’t care less..You can criticize me for being harsh, but this is the truth. If the church cared, they would say something and do something — yet the silence is deafening.In the face of such obvious, blatant, and unspeakable evil, why?It is a historically documented fact that Romans 13:1 was the most popular foundation for sermons being preached in churches all over Germany before WW2. Here it is.Romans 13:1 says, "Obey the government, for God is the one who put it there. All governments have been placed in power by God." If you read the next verses in the passage, you will discover that it does not mean what pastors all over this country are claiming it means.How many of us would believe that Hitler was God's chosen leader for Germany?Most would say “NONE!!” But many pastors in Germany did preach this heresy!And today in this crumbling nation, pastors are preaching this false ideology from pulpits all over Canada. To take it one step further, I had one Christian pronounce to me that Mark Carney was "God's anointed leader over Canada."Who would believe that a man who directed the PMO behind the scenes from 2020–2025 and who now resides at 24 Sussex Drive — a man who has presided over the deaths of 100,000 people waiting for surgery — was God's anointed?.Yet this is what many in the church believe! To this I say no! A resounding no! The rest of Romans 13 makes it abundantly clear that God has made specific parameters in which He authorizes leaders to operate in.In Hosea 8:4, we read "The people have appointed kings without my consent, and princes without my approval.”This Bible verse makes it crystal clear that God has NOT put all wicked and evil tyrannical governments in place.In Lamentations 3:35, we read, "They (the government) deprived the people of their God-given rights, in defiance of the Most High." This verse explains 2 critical things.First, this verse tells us that human rights are given to us by God, not the government.Second, this verse tells us that any government that interferes with the rights of the people is in defiance of God!The idea that little girls are being surgically sexually mutilated all over this country, and the church says nothing and does nothing about it — is abhorrent!.Hiding behind the phrase "I don't mix religion and politics" has made the church cowards.First, these are not "religious issues” or “political issues” — they are moral issues!For those who don't consider themselves religious or a political person, this does not absolve you either. This is a matter of good versus evil.Will we be the people who stood up against the forces of evil and ensured the freedom for our future generations?Or will we be like the cowards in Germany before WW2, who did nothing and said nothing?Or will we be like the cowards during slavery, cowards who did nothing and said nothing about that horrific evil?It has been so easy for people to say, "If I were living back then in those days, I would have done something." Would they?If they aren't doing anything about this evil now, it’s practically certain they wouldn’t have done anything then either.Brandon Pringle is a studied pastor with decades of business experience. He has been married for 32 years, has 2 awesome kids, and 3 amazing grandkids. Brandon’s heart is for the church, the community, and the future of Alberta.