Opinion

PRINGLE: The Church's silence on ‘gender affirming care’ will be judged by history

From Nazi Germany to modern Canada, moral evils flourish when pastors refuse to challenge the culture—and future generations will ask why so few spoke out.
"Gender Affirming" Clinic Cartoon
"Gender Affirming" Clinic CartoonImage courtesy of Wokely Correct
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