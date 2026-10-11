Opinion

PRINGLE: The high cost of climate alarmism — CO2 is not the enemy

Billions are wasted on foolish carbon capture projects while real crises are ignored.
Carbon Capture
Carbon CaptureImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Danielle Smith
Pipeline
Carbon Capture
Mark Carney
Co2 Emissions
Co2
Opinion
Opinion Column
Climate alarmism
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Western Standard
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