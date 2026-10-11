PRINGLE: The high cost of climate alarmism — CO2 is not the enemy

“Since fools base their thoughts on foolish premises, their conclusions will be wicked madness.” Ecclesiastes 10:13Much ballyhoo has been made of the memorandum of understanding signed between Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney — affectionately known to many as “Marx Carnage.” Alberta is bending the knee for the construction of a carbon capture plant in return for pumping oil. What could possibly go wrong? The absurd amount of money that the carbon capture project will cost taxpayers will eliminate any and all profit from the announced pipeline. CO2 is a miracle gas that plants eat to grow. It is a scientific fact that greenhouses pump CO2 into their greenhouses to grow plants! Carbon capture is wildly unscientific and foolish. Dr. Bjorn Lomborg is an expert academic and the author of the best-selling books "Best Things First,” "False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet,” "The Skeptical Environmentalist,” and "Cool It.”For decades, Dr. Lomborg has used cutting-edge science to debunk climate alarmism and panic, which are costing millions of lives. The Alberta UCP is pandering to the insane climate goals of the radical environmental cult of the federal Liberal Party. In his book “Values,” Mark Carney states the world “needs” to spend trillions of dollars to “save the planet” and get to net zero. Since 2018, the Liberal regime has watched while 100,000 people have died waiting for surgery. The billions of dollars the Liberals are recklessly spending on “climate emergencies” are being paid for with the blood of these precious souls. .As reported earlier in the Western Standard, Trudeau sent $11 billion around the world for gender propaganda, when for only $10 billion, all these people could have been sent to the United States to have their lives saved. Based on the latest news reports, 70 people die daily waiting for surgery! In a first-world country! Three of the people waiting for surgery are my mother, my sister, and my brother. Their lives and the lives of countless others are at risk, due in part to climate insanity! The Alberta UCP is enabling climate propaganda and currying the favour of globalists at the expense of the lives of hard-working Albertans. The Alberta UCP needs to learn from the mistakes of the past. Ivory-tower academics with false propaganda once convinced many in the Western world to cut the body parts off children to “affirm their identity.”Due to political correctness — not science — Alberta government bureaucrats emboldened these heinous atrocities; however, the UCP finally banned the mutilation of children in Alberta due to the horrific, irreversible harms done to them. The same mistake is being made with climate alarmism. How much damage will the Alberta UCP inflict on the people of Alberta in the pursuit of political correctness before it changes its mad course? The Alberta UCP is communicating a totally incoherent message. On the one hand, the UCP is saying that “CO2 is bad” while at the same time trying to increase natural gas and oil production. This is a zero-sum game. The Alberta UCP is pandering to false claims of global warming — now called climate change — which is a fancy propaganda way of saying weather. Yes. News flash. The planet has weather, and it changes. .The National Post reported not long ago that due to the reckless enforcement of West Coast tanker bans and numerous other Liberal anti-resource laws, a trillion dollars of global investment has fled Alberta. Not only this, but during the Trudeau regime under the direction of Mark Carney, Poland, Greece, Japan, and Germany all came to Canada and begged Trudeau to sell them natural gas, and the Liberals said no. This was another trillion dollars of business that should have come to Alberta.It is an unspeakable outrage that the provincial wait list for surgeries in Alberta is 43% longer than average, and roughly 83,000 Albertans are on the procedure wait list. According to the Fraser Institute, the current net debt of Alberta is $54 billion, while taxpayer-supported debt is tracking at nearly $94 billion. Servicing provincial debt is costing an estimated $3 billion per year. How many lives could be saved with $3 billion? With a trillion?With roughly the same population, Norway, on the other hand, has a $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund with $350,000 in the bank for every man, woman, and child in the country. The constant blaming of the federal government for all our Alberta problems is getting really old. Alberta needs strong and visionary leadership that the UCP simply does not seem to have. For the 83,000 people waiting for surgery, Alberta independence is quite possibly a life-or-death proposition.How many more will perish before the Alberta UCP steps up to the plate?