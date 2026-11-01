Opinion

PRINGLE: The quiet pastor dropping truth bombs on Canadian fascism

One rural Alberta minister is challenging the unelected judges silencing our right to question.
Pastor Trevor challenges fellow Christians to speak out on Alberta independence, faith, and the freedom to question government.
Pastor Trevor challenges fellow Christians to speak out on Alberta independence, faith, and the freedom to question government.Image courtesy of AI
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Alberta
Referendum
Independence
Christians
Opinion
Opinion Column
unelected judges