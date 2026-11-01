PRINGLE: The quiet pastor dropping truth bombs on Canadian fascism

“Let me not pray to be sheltered from dangers, but to be fearless in facing them.”— Rabindranath TagoreI saw a video on YouTube that had 800 views in ten hours. Only 24 hours later, it had skyrocketed to over 5,000 views. The incendiary title (for many church people) of the YouTube video is “Pastors Should not be Afraid to Speak up about Alberta Independence.” A person you probably have never heard of is one of the bravest pastors in the province and quite possibly the entire nation. Let me introduce you to Pastor Trevor. He describes himself as a Pastor of a small rural church in Alberta. He mentions he considers peace, loyalty, and generosity to be great virtues, and his family has been in Canada for over 120 years. Pastor Trevor’s clan history includes many family members who gallantly served in the military during the Second World War and several family members who served for decades in the RCMP. His studies include an extensive background in religion, philosophy, psychology, and history. This quiet, humble, and unassuming pastor drops truth bombs in his videos that should rock the religious establishment to its foundations..Pastor Trevor begins by describing the very rocky and terrifying truths exposed in the early stages of Alberta’s referendum process. While banning the right to speak, a high-level unelected judge said on the record, “There are some questions that Canadians should not be allowed to ask.” Pastor Trevor asks his audience, “Do you want to live in a country where the right to ask questions is banned?” While many “Forever Canada” sloganeers make disingenuous claims for unity, Pastor Trevor points out that their advocacy for banning the right to ask questions is literally the definition of fascism! Pastor Trevor continues, “I have read enough history to know what can happen when a government exploits the people and then silences them.” Speaking before the October 19 referendum, he argued that a “Yes” vote would preserve the right of the people to question the government. That’s it. He presented voting “Yes” as doing our duty and preserving the right to free speech. He warned that a “No” vote would be a Trojan horse — a vote that, in his view, would ban people’s own free speech on this topic forever! Pastor Trevor describes his journey from a clueless youthful socialist who used to say “Jesus would have been a socialist — or a communist” to a person who came to understand that the infamous Karl Marx was a legitimate Satanist..A Satanist?Pastor Trevor invites the viewer to read not just Marx’s books, Das Kapital and The Communist Manifesto, but also his poems, his letters, and his plays. Karl’s writings describe his dark desires to kill God, eliminate religion, and lead humanity into a permanent violent revolution. Is it any wonder communist countries always inflicted slaughter, starvation, torture, and imprisonment on millions of people within their borders? Pastor Trevor continues in a measured, thoughtful, and reflective manner. He expresses this deep truth: “Alberta does not wish to leave Canada. Alberta wants to stay in Canada. It wants to preserve the values and the worldview assumptions held by the Christian cultural roots in which Canada was founded.” He continues, “Alberta is not departing from its roots. Canada is. This isn’t about loyalty or disloyalty. This is loyalty to the ideas that made Canada rather than loyalty to the current government who has abandoned them [the ideas/values].” Pastor Trevor points out that PM Mark Carney stated on international television that his communist China plan is “a partnership that sets them up well for the New World Order.”When deceived pastors claim that “we must obey corrupt government as God put it there,” perhaps show them Psalm 94:20, which says, “Can unjust leaders claim that God is on their side— leaders who permit injustice by their laws?” Choose courage! Look up Pastor Trevor’s video on YouTube. Watch it and share it with everyone you know — especially pastors and the members of church boards..In his pre-referendum appeal, Pastor Trevor earnestly argued that the brave people and courageous pastors of the past would have all leapt at the opportunity to express peaceful and legal opposition to the Marxist regime the communists were planning — simply by placing a check mark on a piece of paper beside the word Yes. Pastor Trevor concluded his pre-referendum appeal by saying, “God forbid we do anything less.”