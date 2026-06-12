Opinion

QUESNEL: Alberta's referendum plan is more democratic than Quebec's 1995 sovereignty vote

Unlike Quebec's convoluted 1995 referendum strategy, Alberta is asking voters for a clear mandate first — a lesson in democratic legitimacy that Ottawa should welcome, not condemn.
1995 Quebec Referendum “Unity Rally”
1995 Quebec Referendum “Unity Rally”WS Files
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