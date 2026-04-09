QUESNEL: As America debates birthright citizenship, Canada should too

Joseph Quesnel is a policy commentator based in Nova Scotia.The US Supreme Court is diving into the heated debate over 'birthright' citizenship, and it's time Canada had the same conversation.Birthright citizenship is pretty straightforward — if you're born here, you're a citizen, no questions asked. It's what lawyers call jus soli, or "right of soil."You might be surprised to learn that Canada has wrestled with this issue for years. It all started when stories broke about ‘birth tourism’ — foreign nationals setting up in so-called 'baby houses' to give birth here and secure Canadian citizenship for their children.Back in 2018, Conservative Party delegates voted to end automatic citizenship for kids whose parents aren't citizens or permanent residents. Just last year, Conservative MP Michelle Rempel tried again with an amendment targeting the same loophole.Here's what's telling: a 2019 poll found roughly half of Canadians wanted to change the law, mostly driven by birth tourism concerns. You have to wonder how many more Canadians feel the same way but won't say so publicly. After all, immigration remains one of those topics where saying the wrong thing can get you labelled as intolerant..Of course, this hits differently in the United States. With millions of undocumented immigrants and border challenges on a scale we can't imagine in Canada, the stakes feel much higher there.What's fascinating about the American legal fight is watching progressives — who usually love expansive interpretations of the Constitution — suddenly become strict textualists when it comes to the Fourteenth Amendment.American courts have tackled these kinds of constitutional puzzles before. Take the Second Amendment: How do you apply eighteenth-century language about militias in today's world? Courts found that self-defence rights existed independently of the old colonial militia system.The current fight centres on the Fourteenth Amendment's citizenship clause from 1868, which grants citizenship to anyone "born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof." That last bit — "subject to the jurisdiction thereof” — is where things get messy.The timing matters here. The Civil War had just ended, and millions of formerly enslaved people needed clear citizenship rights in states that weren't exactly eager to welcome them. The amendment made sure former slaves became full citizens, even if they hadn't been born on American soil.Interestingly, American Indians were excluded from this citizenship guarantee, showing that legal status really did matter back then. This seems to suggest the framers intended automatic birth citizenship to children born to legal adults. .Defenders of birthright citizenship point to English common law, where anyone born in the King's territory became a subject. It's a principle with deep roots.Here's the irony: the Supreme Court might actually strike down Trump's order based on this strict, historical reading of the Constitution. But let's be honest — the framers never imagined today's reality. They couldn't have foreseen tens of millions of people using birthright citizenship as a backdoor to permanent residence.And here's where things get really interesting for both countries: Britain, the birthplace of birthright citizenship, ditched the system in the 1980s when mass immigration made it unworkable. Australia followed suit. In fact, most developed countries now require some kind of legal connection between parents and the country.Canadians like to think of ourselves as welcoming and open to newcomers. And we should be. But we also need to recognize when that openness gets exploited. Like Britain before us, Canada could move to a system that requires legal parental ties while still protecting kids who end up here through no choice of their own.Even if the Supreme Court keeps the current American system intact, both countries should consider a middle path — conditional citizenship with proper protections for children caught in the middle.The British principle that inspired our system worked for a different world. Maybe it's time for an update that reflects today's realities while keeping our values intact. Joseph Quesnel is a policy commentator based in Nova Scotia.