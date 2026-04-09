Opinion

QUESNEL: As America debates birthright citizenship, Canada should too

Birth tourism is gaming our immigration system. If Britain and Australia have already fixed this loophole, why is Canada still pretending the problem doesn't exist?
Canada baby
Canada babyImage courtesy of Grok
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Canada
Citizenship
Usa
Opinion
Opinion Column
birthright

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