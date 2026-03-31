QUESNEL: Avi Lewis can't save the NDP — he's the problem

The NDP makes the worst possible choice for reconnecting with working-class voters by selecting Avi Lewis as leader.Lewis will hit the ground running now, but he also faces personal difficulties. He deals with the recent passing of his father, Stephen Lewis, who played an important role in Canadian politics and advocated for AIDS relief in Africa. He deserves some understanding during this period. NDP leadership candidates flooded their Winnipeg convention speeches with working-class appeals and affordability promises. Front-runners competed to court labour unions, especially the influential Canadian Labour Congress. Yet as Game of Thrones reminds us: Words are wind. Lewis's background screams privilege, not working-class solidarity.Lewis cannot credibly claim he "feels your pain" when Canadians struggle with basic expenses. He and his wife, Naomi Klein, enjoy a high net worth and live in upscale Toronto. Lewis appears more comfortable in university lecture halls than at kitchen tables, where families discuss whether to buy groceries or pay the heating bill..Some wealthy populists successfully bridge this gap. Donald Trump amassed real estate fortunes, yet matches rhetoric with concrete working-class action. Lewis forces himself to discuss pocketbook issues while preferring pet causes like Canada's "Green New Deal.”Lewis's environmental ideology directly threatens resource jobs, forming Western Canada's economic backbone. Alberta's oil and gas sector employs over 185,000 workers earning average salaries exceeding $100,000 annually — money that pays for kids' hockey equipment and retirement savings. Saskatchewan's potash industry supports 15,000 direct jobs plus thousands more, sustaining entire small towns. British Columbia's forestry sector employs 140,000 workers across rural communities where the local mill often provides the only stable employment for generations. Lewis's policies would destroy these communities overnight.The NDP desperately needs Western growth to remain nationally relevant. Saskatchewan once elected NDP governments regularly, while Alberta's Rachel Notley proved New Democrats can win by supporting resource development alongside environmental responsibility. Lewis's absolutist anti-resource stance abandons precisely the voters the party needs.Lewis amplified dangerous misinformation, alleging that the resource industry's "man camps" inherently endanger indigenous women. This misinformation campaign targets working-class men, hardly rebuilding NDP trust among struggling families. These attacks particularly sting where resource workers include indigenous employees earning family-supporting wages. Many indigenous communities actively pursue resource partnerships, recognizing economic opportunities Lewis's policies would eliminate.The convention's obsession with trans ideology and "equity" cards consumed valuable time while ignoring bread-and-butter issues. Working Canadians don't oppose transgender people, but these activist fixations exist outside concerns about paying rent and buying groceries. They reflect elite leftist purity tests from university classrooms where people debate theory instead of living paycheque to paycheque..Lewis's CBC broadcasting career demonstrated his condescending approach to real-world politics. His 2007 interview with women's rights activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali dripped with loaded questions while ignoring her experiences with Islamic oppression. Ali perfectly summarized Lewis's privilege: "You were born free and you can spit on freedom because you don't know what it is not to have freedom."Lewis remains unchanged, advancing left-wing causes over working Canadian concerns. Western resource workers understand that he represents urban elite values fundamentally hostile to their livelihoods. They remember when the NDP championed labour rights rather than lecturing them about climate guilt. They see through his forced populist appeals because they know he's never worked a shift in minus-thirty weather or worried about plant closures.The party that once stood with striking workers now offers environmental virtue signalling and identity politics lectures. Lewis's selection confirms the NDP has abandoned its working-class roots for Toronto's progressive elite—guaranteeing continued electoral irrelevance across the regions the party most needs to rebuild its national prospects.Joseph Quesnel is a policy commentator based in Nova Scotia.