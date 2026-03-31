Opinion

QUESNEL: Avi Lewis can't save the NDP — he's the problem

How choosing a Toronto elite over working class values guarantees the Party's Western collapse.
NDP leadership candidate Avi Lewis
NDP leadership candidate Avi LewisScreen grab from @AviLewis on X
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Ndp
Ndp Leader
Opinion
Opinion Column
Avi Lewis

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