QUESNEL: BBC scandal — why CBC must now face its own bias

Systemic bias at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) should serve as a stark wake-up call for the CBC. The BBC recently faced severe scrutiny for editing video clips of former U.S. President Donald Trump, making him appear to endorse violence during the January 6th protests at the U.S. Capitol. This incident follows a pattern of troubling editorial choices. A media watchdog reported a staggering 215 corrections and clarifications in BBC Arabic's reporting on the Israel-Gaza conflict since October 7, 2023 — an average of two stories per week — with the bias consistently directed against Israel.This overt editorial slant has prompted a parliamentary inquiry into the BBC’s editorial standards, a rare and serious step. This committee also examines the BBC’s coverage of trans causes, noting a pattern of favouring certain viewpoints while excluding critical voices. Furthermore, the inquiry scrutinizes the BBC’s reporting on climate change, which critics claim similarly marginalizes perspectives challenging the dominant orthodoxy. One hopes this parliamentary inquiry will lead to genuine accountability and systemic reform in that country.The CBC, our own national broadcaster, urgently needs a similar exercise in accountability. As a media professional, one anticipates standard rebuttals from CBC leadership, asserting their impartiality through interviews with politicians from across the spectrum. However, this superficial approach to balance misses the insidious nature of editorial bias. True bias concerns ideological diversity and framing, not just partisan representation. A demographic analysis of most urban reporters, particularly at the CBC, reveals an overrepresentation of individuals from urban, liberal arts-focused backgrounds, largely secular in outlook. Inevitably, this demographic shapes a particular worldview, one often perceived as dismissive or even hostile towards small-town, conservative, or religiously observant perspectives..Academics have applied empirical analysis to what small-c conservatives and religiously observant Canadians instinctively recognize: a recurring pattern of editorial blind spots or biased framing on CBC and across many major network news outlets. Professors Barry Cooper and Lydia Miljan, through qualitative content analysis, previously identified distinct left-wing positioning on certain issues within CBC coverage. While their specific research might now seem dated, the patterns of bias persist. Pro-Israel media watchdogs currently work overtime, meticulously cataloguing corrections and clarifications concerning Gaza, consistently finding an anti-Israel bias. CBC Radio, in particular, often provides an open platform for anti-Israel views from guests, with anchors and journalists rarely offering substantial pushback. This amplification of often one-sided narratives contributes directly to a charged atmosphere in Canada, where antisemitic harassment and violence are on the rise, mirroring trends in the UK tied to the BBC.Similarly, CBC’s coverage of trans issues overwhelmingly adopts a perspective favouring specific gender ideology, frequently excluding or even demonizing critical or dissenting voices. This makes it difficult to have nuanced discussions on what is already a complex area for all Canadians.CBC bias proves particularly difficult to challenge because it often does not manifest in obvious, isolated instances. Bias is inherently comparative and forms part of a discernible pattern. Back in 2022, Canadians witnessed CBC’s most overtly biased coverage during its disproportionate demonization of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa. From relentless focus on linking organizers to extremists or foreign powers, the coverage presented a wall-to-wall negative narrative. Mainstream reporters, led by CBC, showed a puzzling lack of journalistic curiosity regarding the origins of a solitary Nazi flag, which then became a symbol for the entire protest. The CBC also, suddenly, became ardent defenders of the Ottawa War Memorial and the Terry Fox monument — sites they largely overlooked during other protests.The CBC’s bias regarding the convoy became evident when comparing its editorial standards and focus to coverage of other protests. Months later, a photo of the Terry Fox monument, covered in slogans and paint, emerged from a gay pride event in Ottawa. This incident received no attention, let alone negative coverage, from the CBC or other major outlets, starkly highlighting the double standard. Recent pro-Palestinian rallies also saw similar “defacing” without any CBC attention..Editorial bias is not about which politicians you interview; it concerns how you frame issues, who you champion, and who you villainize. It also crucially involves the blind spots of reporters and the topics they choose to cover — or ignore — entirely.One can almost picture CBC editors and executives raising the issue of journalistic independence, especially for our publicly funded broadcaster. However, this concept presents a central problem, also seen with policing: independence, while important, can sometimes come at the expense of accountability. Claims of independence can mask some of the worst forms of bias and self-selection. CBC reporters, editors, and executives can remain strikingly unaware of the demographic and ideological bubble they have constructed around themselves. It is high time we burst that bubble.Like the police, our "public" media merits institutional and operational autonomy, but not complete independence from public scrutiny. Based on their often unaccountable behaviour, we cannot trust the CBC to police itself effectively. This represents a crucial opportunity — perhaps its last — to truly reflect Canada’s demographic and ideological diversity. If it fails, the CBC should go the way of the Canadian Wheat Board: becoming one entity competing equally against all others in the media landscape.Top of FormJoseph Quesnel is a policy commentator in Nova Scotia.